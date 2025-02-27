Days Of Our Lives recap (February 27, 2025): Brady pleads Ava to not press charges while Rafe is arrested

NBC's Days Of Our Lives first premiered on American television on November 8, 1965, and has been a fan-favorite ever since. The show was created by Ted and Betty Corday and is set in the fictional city of Salem. Days Of Our Lives focuses on the lives of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis family members.

In the February 27, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, Jada Hunter and Shawn arrested the real Rafe Hernandez. Brady asked Ava Vitali not to press charges for her recent abduction, and Belle felt guilty about being intimate with EJ DiMera, who had been involved in the kidnapping of Ava.

Everything that happened on the February 27, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives

In the February 27, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, Belle felt extremely hurt that she chose to trust a man like EJ DiMera despite knowing his history of criminal activities. She seemed to blame herself for being intimate with him and was determined to make sure that she got him imprisoned for his crimes.

Belle opened up to Marlena Evans about how she had been right regarding EJ. Recently, Brady and Kristen had gotten a visit from Child Protection Services regarding Rachel. Brady realized that if Ava Vitali decided to press charges to convict the people who had orchestrated her abduction, his daughter Rachel would also get caught up in the blame.

In the episode, Brady pleaded to Ava not to press charges against Rachel and to convey an altered version of events to the law enforcement officers so that his family could be safeguarded. At the Hernandez house on Days Of Our Lives, the real Rafe Hernandez seemed extremely confused regarding his surroundings. The CR 17 memory-erasing drug that EJ DiMera had administered to him seemed to have caused him to be a victim of total amnesia.

He couldn't recognize Jada and Shawn and asked them about Rafe. Jada and Shawn did not seem to believe Rafe and assumed Arnold Feniger was trying to deceive them. The two arrested Rafe and took him to the police station for questioning.

Jada seemed to be in an emotional fix. On one hand, she was happy that it was Arnold and not the real Rafe who had cheated on her, but on the other, she was worried since she had already been intimate with Shawn.

Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez had recently been successful in plucking a hair from faux Rafe's head during their recent interaction and seemed to be hell bent on getting it DNA tested to prove her suspicions that the man who was interacting with them was not Rafe but, in actuality, Arnold Feniger in disguise. Things went wrong when Arnold was shipped off to an unknown location, and the real Rafe Hernandez was administered a memory-altering drug.

Gabi was left with Arnold's hair, while the real Rafe Hernandez was the only Rafe in Salem. The plot suggests that things could get messy as she would be under the impression that her brother was Arnold. In the February 27, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, she took the hair sample to the Salem University Hospital to get the DNA checked, using the help of Kayla Johnson.

Interested viewers and fans can watch and stream episodes of Days Of Our Lives on Peacock.

