Days of Our Lives recap (February 14, 2025): Romance and reminiscences

Days of Our Lives brought another week of February to a close with a set of drama-filled episodes. The most recent one was released on Friday, February 14, 2025, which took the audience deeper into the lives of the residents of Salem.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Days of Our Lives. Reader discretion is advised.

In the episode, Julie reflected on the past despite attending grief therapy. She spoke to her grandson, Doug, about her sadness. Meanwhile, Holly and Tate prepared for a special evening on Valentine's Day.

On the other hand, Sophia told her mother, Amy, about the decision to put her baby up for adoption. Johnny and Chanel celebrated Valentine's Day and their anniversary by deciding to try to start a family.

Recalling old times

Doug III bringing his grandmother Julie flowers for Valentine's Day (Images via Instagram/@dayspeacock)

Julie spent the episode reminiscing about the past, reflecting on Valentine's Day with her late husband Doug. Her grandson Doug III arrived with roses for her for Valentine's Day. Julie revealed to him that she was attending grief therapy but still struggled with Doug's absence.

Doug III offered his support to his grandmother and told Julie that he hadn't had any luck with relationships, though he was interested in a girl who wasn't single. Julie encouraged him to be honest about his feelings. The two shared a moment of bonding after this, discussing the future.

Valentine's Day plans

Tate Black in a still from the soap, when he spent a romantic Valentine's Day with Holly Jonas (Images via Instagram/@dayspeacock)

Holly enjoyed Valentine's Day with Tate when he surprised her with a bouquet of flowers and chocolates. Later, Holly spoke to Maggie and confessed that she was ready for the next step in her relationship with Tate and wanted to spend her future with him.

Johnny surprised Chanel with breakfast in bed, celebrating both Valentine's Day and their anniversary. They discussed starting a family, but Chanel expressed some concerns about having a miscarriage. They went to see Kayla at the hospital, who advised Johnny and Chanel that she might not want to start planning a family, especially considering her previous miscarriage.

The next step ahead

Sophia told her mother, Amy, that she and Tate were considering adoption for their baby since they weren't ready to be parents. Amy initially protested, but Sophia managed to convince her to consider the option. Amy agreed to think about their request.

Sophia even had brief abdomen pains, and she was taken to the hospital. However, doctors informed her that it was common and nothing to worry about. Tate remained by her side throughout this to support her.

Audiences can watch Days of Our Lives streaming online via Peacock. New episodes of the soap are released on all weekdays.

