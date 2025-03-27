Days of Our Lives spoilers: Xander accuses Philip of cheating while Holly rages at Tate and Alex demands the truth

Revealed secrets may clear misunderstandings on Days of Our Lives on March 27, 2025, but may lead to more confrontations in the future. As Xander Kiriakis opens up about his presumption, Philip Kiriakis and Alex Kiriakis will have a scuffle. However, Stephanie Johnson's revelation may escalate problems in the Kiriakis household.

Ad

Elsewhere, Holly Jonas will deliver an earful to her boyfriend, Tate Black, over his hurtful behavior. Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez may receive some information from Melinda Trask.

The previous episodes of Days of Our Lives found Xander overhearing a conversation between Philip and Stephanie about keeping a secret from Alex. Xander presumed that Philip and Stephanie were having a secret affair, a deduction he shared with his wife, Sarah Kiriakis.

Elsewhere, Julie Williams spotted her family necklace with Melinda Trask leading to a furore. While Melinda asked Doug III, the real thief, to sort things out, Doug relayed the events to Holly Jonas. Finding Holly too involved in Doug's matter, her jealous boyfriend, Tate Black, told Julie the identity of the real thief. Following this, Julie turned Doug out of her house, while Tate opened up to Sophia Choi.

Ad

Trending

As expected, Days of Our Lives will continue to present the complicated lives of residents of the fictional Salem city. The soap premiered in November 1965.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Xander confronts Philip

Ad

As mentioned before, Xander Kiriakis eavesdropped on part of a conversation between Stephanie Johnson and his brother Philip Kiriakis. Since they mentioned keeping a secret from Xander's cousin, Alex Kiriakis, the former assumed the two were romantically involved, which they wanted hidden.

When he shared this information with Sarah Kiriakis, his wife advised him to let sleeping dogs lie. In reality, Sarah figured out that Philip and Stephanie were discussing Philip's forged letter and did not want to raise Xander's suspicion about it.

Ad

Also read: "Best couple on the show"—Days of Our Lives fans swoon over Sarah and Xander's romance

As such, Thursday's episode, dated March 27, 2025, will find Xander cornering Philip over his affair with their cousin's partner. Since Philip will not want to disclose the actual topic of the discussion Xander overheard, he may not deny the latter's accusations.

However, Xander may not rest at giving Philip an earful. He may want to bring Alex into the loop.

Ad

Days of Our Lives: Holly confronts Tate

Ad

On Wednesday's episode, March 26, 2025, Holly Jonas learnt that Julie Williams threw Doug Williams II out of her house. Doug also informed her that he was unable to come clean about his crime since his grandmother already knew about the theft.

Later, Maggie Kiriakis told Holly that her boyfriend, Tate Black, disclosed the secret to Julie. This left Holly stunned.

As expected, Holly will inform Doug about Tate's doings in the next episode, before leaving to confront her boyfriend. The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest Holly's anger will rain down on Tate, who will try to find ways to explain himself.

Ad

However, Holly may point out how Tate's actions have caused irreparable damage. Whether this lovers' tiff will lead to a breakup between Holly and Tate remains to be seen.

Also read: Days of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (March 24 to 28, 2025)

Days of Our Lives: Alex insists on honesty

Ad

As mentioned, Xander Kiriakis may not stop at confronting Philip Kiriakis. He will likely inform Alex Kiriakis about Philip's betrayal to bring Alex and Philip face-to-face. While Philip may continue to stay quiet about the accusations, Xander will possibly emphasize the veracity of the affair. In response, Alex will want to know the truth from Stephanie.

The upcoming episode on March 27, 2025, will likely find Sarah trying to convince Stephanie to let Xander believe her affair with Philip. Although Stephanie is party to Philip's secret and has no intention of it blowing out, she will refuse to let Xander's presumption jeopardize her life.

Ad

As such, if Alex reaches out to her to know her side of Xander's accusations, Stephanie may not continue with the lie. After denying any romantic association with Philip, she may need to explain the reason for meeting the latter. In her rescue, she may spill the truth about Philip's forged letter to Alex. Whether Alex keeps it a secret from Xander or reveals it remains to be seen.

Also read: Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from March 24 to 28, 2025

Ad

Catch the upcoming drama on Days of Our Lives as the Kiriakis brothers clash and Holly and Tate argue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback