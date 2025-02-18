Did Marie Osmond star in The Bold and the Beautiful? Details explored

Marie Osmond made her appearance on The Bold and The Beautiful in October 2023 and briefly played the role of Countess Von Frankfurt. Osmond was born on October 13, 1959, and has been in the entertainment industry since the age of 13. She made her American television debut on The Andy Williams Show.

Ad

The singer-actress was under contract for 11 years on a residency program in Los Angeles with her brother Donny Osmond and did not have time to dedicate to anything else. However, she spoke to People Magazine about how it had been a long-standing dream of hers to be a part of The Bold and The Beautiful.

Marie had previously gotten an opportunity to work on the soap but she did not have the time to fit it into her schedule. As soon as her residency ended, she spoke to Brad Bell and the two of them made it happen.

Ad

Trending

Marie Osmond's role as Countess Von Frankfurt on The Bold and The Beautiful

Marie Osmond debuted on the show on its October 27, 2023, episode wherein the storyline showed that a special five-day event, a fashion competition and face-off between Eric and Ridge Forrester, was underway.

The actress shared with People Magazine that she was extremely fortunate to have had the chance to play a small role in one of her favorite soap operas. She said:

Ad

"Let’s just say she’s unique. It’s not one [character] that I’ve played before, and I enjoyed that. I love it. You can just channel a few people here and there, and she was fun."

Ad

Countess Von Frankfurt on The Bold and The Beautiful was one of the oldest and most loyal customers of the Forrester Creations fashion house.

Countess Von Frankfurt lived in Milan and was a fashion snob. She went to Los Angeles to see the face-off between Ridge Forrester's collection and his son Eric Forrester's newest line.

Marie appeared in a few of the soap opera's episodes but she shot all her scenes in one day working from five o'clock in the morning right up till midnight. She expressed how playing a part in The Bold and The Beautiful had been on her bucket list for the longest time.

Ad

Ad

Recent storyline developments on The Bold and The Beautiful

Recently on The Bold and The Beautiful, Carter Walton struggled with the decision he and Hope Logan had made regarding orchestrating a coup to take over the Forrester Creations company from the control of the Forresters. He opened up to Hope about how he felt that the two of them should apologize to Ridge, Eric, and Steffy.

Ad

Hope was taken aback by Carter's decision and felt as though he did not support her in her business ambitions. She went to speak with her mother Brooke Logan for advice on how to deal with the situation while Ridge met a conflicted Carter and explained to him how the head that wears the crown is always heavy.

CBS' The Bold and The Beautiful first premiered on American daytime television in 1987 and has kept fans entertained with its captivating storylines ever since. The show is set in Log Angeles and was created by Lee and William Bell.

Ad

The Bold and The Beautiful focuses on the members of the Forrester, Logan, Spencer, and Carter families and is centered around themes of business rivalries, romantic engagements, family feuds, and scandals.

Fans and interested viewers can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback