General Hospital fame Josh Kelly appears as a guest star in NCIS: Origins: Details explored

Josh Kelly, best known for playing Cody Bell on the ABC soap opera General Hospital, guest-starred in NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 13 titled Monsoon, which aired on February 10, 2025. He played Detective Archer, a key investigator in a murder case involving a Vietnam veteran.

In the episode, he worked alongside the show's leading stars, including Austin Stowell, Mariel Molino, and Caleb Foote. The storyline focused on Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid) dealing with his past, while Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Stowell) reconsidered his future.

This isn't Kelly’s first time in the NCIS world. He previously appeared in NCIS: Los Angeles in 2010, playing Navy Petty Officer Mostel Renney.

Moroever, he first appeared on General Hospital in June 2022 as Cody, an adventurous equestrian with a connection to the World Security Bureau (WSB). Over time, his character got involved in dramatic storylines, including his relationship with Mac Scorpio and his romance with Sasha Gilmore.

Trending

Also Read: “Cody started up an untrue rumor”—General Hospital fans react to Cody spreading false claims about Jason fathering Sasha’s baby

General Hospital star Josh Kelly as Detective Archer on NCIS: Origins

Actor Josh Kelly attends the premiere party for UnReal in 2015 (Image via Getty)

In NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 13, General Hospital fame Josh Kelly played Detective Archer, an investigator looking into violent attacks on homeless veterans. He brought important information to NCIS about several unsolved cases where homeless men had been attacked. During his investigation, he found a survivor named Jonathan Smith, but before Smith could identify the attacker, he disappeared.

When NCIS took over the case, they followed Archer’s leads and eventually tracked down the missing witness. Smith was able to identify Jeremy Brody as the main suspect. However, even after questioning, Brody denied committing murder, though he did admit to assaulting a homeless man.

In the episode, Detective Archer worked closely with Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mike Franks to uncover the truth. At first, Archer thought Jeremy was responsible for the murder, but the real twist came when they discovered the true killer was Marine Lance Corporal Tom Molina.

Molina, who suffered from severe PTSD, had unknowingly killed his best friend, Marine Lance Corporal Peter Rice, during a violent episode he couldn’t remember. This discovery changed the direction of the investigation, and Archer, along with the NCIS team, had to make sure justice was served for both the victim and the troubled veteran.

With a military background in real life, actor Josh Kelly brought the powerful role of Detective Archer to life in this episode. His character was determined and never gave up. He dealt with the difficulties that are often faced by law enforcement while solving crimes, involving vulnerable people.

Also Read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (February 10 to 14, 2025)

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu and can catch up with the new episodes of NCIS: Origins on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback