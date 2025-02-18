General Hospital recap (February 17, 2025): Sasha makes a bold move and Cyrus plans his next attack

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital aired on February 17, 2025, Jason got caught up in Sasha’s complicated situation when she asked him to claim her baby as his publicly. This led to a shocking scene at the PCPD that stunned Willow and Mac. Meanwhile, Carly and Sonny debated Jason’s role but chose to wait for him to explain.

Ad

Elsewhere, Drew made a bold move against Sonny, worrying Port Charles officials. Joss urged Trina to go on a date with Kai, but as Trina left for The Savoy, Joss found herself thinking about Dex.

Liz and Lucky gathered more evidence linking Cyrus to suspicious deaths but needed Anna’s help to build a case. However, Cyrus was already planning his next move. At the hospital, Willow discovered her car had been impounded and suspected Tracy. She also faced tension with Michael as Martin pushed her to find leverage for their divorce.

Ad

Trending

Ad

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Monday, February 17, 2025

Carly and Sonny question Jason’s role in Sasha’s pregnancy

While making Valentine’s Day cookies with Donna, Carly learned from Sonny that he and Ava agreed to split custody of Avery. Sensing there was more, she pressed him, and he admitted that his focus had shifted after a bomb was planted in his penthouse.

Ad

The topic turned to Jason when Carly mentioned her argument with Drew, who accused Jason of being Sasha’s baby’s father. She considered asking Jason directly, but Sonny warned that Sasha might not want the truth exposed because of Jason’s enemies. Carly reluctantly agreed to wait for Jason to address it himself.

Joss pushes Trina toward romance

At Joss' apartment on General Hospital, Trina suggested cooking instead of ordering food, but Joss realized she was trying to distract her from being alone on Valentine’s Day. Turning the focus on Trina, Joss encouraged her to accept a date with Kai, who had just invited her to The Savoy.

Ad

Ad

Though hesitant, Trina agreed, and Joss teased her about Kai’s interest. After Trina left, Joss found herself thinking about Dex. She eventually pulled out a box containing his gun, showing she wasn’t ready to move on.

Drew’s plan raises red flags for Laura and Curtis

At City Hall on General Hospital, Laura told Curtis about Drew’s proposal to relocate the esplanade project to Sonny’s piers, which would weaken Sonny’s control over the waterfront. Curtis warned it would raise costs and spark a legal battle.

Ad

Laura also revealed Drew had recruited Jenz Sidwell. Curtis while shocked to know about the alliance, suggested involving Jordan, who admitted she was gathering intel on Jenz. When Drew arrived, he defended his plan, leaving Laura, Curtis, and Jordan unsure if it was worth the risk.

Ad

Sasha and Jason’s fake baby daddy drama stuns Willow and Mac

At the PCPD on General Hospital, Anna kept Jason in custody to stop him from killing Cyrus. Liz visited Jason, revealing she and Lucky had evidence linking Cyrus to multiple murders.

On the other hand, Sasha arrived, worried Willow might suspect Michael was her baby’s father. To hide the truth, she begged Jason to claim paternity. He agreed, and Sasha made a scene, kissing Jason in front of Willow and Mac, leaving them stunned.

Ad

Cyrus prepares to kill again

At his cabin, Cyrus prepared a lethal syringe while reciting Bible verses. After confirming Liz had left the hospital, he took the syringe and headed out, ready to strike again.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback