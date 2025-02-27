General Hospital recap (February 26, 2025): Joss agrees with Bernnan while Jason faces legal charges

In the recent episode of ABC's General Hospital, which aired on February 26, 2025, Drew Quartermaine’s betrayal put Jason Morgan’s future at risk, which has left Carly Spencer furious over Drew’s lies. Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks made an important decision, which involved agreeing to join the WSB and leave Port Charles right away.

At the Quartermaine mansion, family tensions rose when Tracy’s ruthless plan sparked outrage. Brook Lynn struggled with Chase’s idea of using Hamilton Finn as a sperm donor, unsure of the complications.

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Trina Robinson shared an unexpected kiss with Kai Taylor. Meanwhile, Anna Devane and Diane Miller fought to free Jason and uncover who set him up, as Jason warned the takedown was expertly planned.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Drew betrays Jason, and Carly erupts in fury

At the PCPD on General Hospital, Drew refused to back up Jason’s alibi, claiming he was home alone during the crime. He accused Jason of using him to cover up a murder and signed a statement, sending Jason to booking. Carly was furious and confronted Drew, wondering how Willow could stand by him. Despite the tension, Willow reassured Drew of her trust and agreed to move in with him and the kids.

Anna removed Carly from the case and updated her on Cyrus attacking Michael at the hospital. Diane arrived just in time to help Jason to secure his release with a court order. Jason, still rattled, warned that Cyrus’ body would never be found.

Josslyn makes a life-altering choice

Josslyn faced a tough choice when Jack Brennan offered her a spot in the WSB. He argued her youth and charm could help in ways he couldn’t. After hesitating, Josslyn agreed, wanting to protect herself from Cyrus’ murder charges and urge to save her loved ones. This decision meant Joss had to leave Port Charles that very night, unsure when she’d return.

Brook Lynn and Chase’s complicated dilemma

At home, Chase surprised Brook Lynn by suggesting they use his brother, Finn, as a sperm donor so their baby would have a biological link to both of them. Brook Lynn hesitated, worried it could cause family drama like what happened with Molly and Kristina. Sensing her discomfort, Chase left for the gym, disappointed.

Later, Brook Lynn talked to Lois about her decision. She feared the emotional complications and what might happen if things didn’t work out.

Quartermaine chaos erupts

At the mansion, Tracy celebrated sending Drew a cease-and-desist order to stop him from using the Quartermaine name. But Ned, Olivia, Lois, and Gio pushed back, worried about how this would affect Scout. Gio shared how having his dad’s name helped him feel connected, hoping Tracy would reconsider. Despite their pleas, Tracy refused to budge, deepening the family divide as tensions grew.

Trina and Kai’s unexpected spark

At the art studio on General Hospital, Trina slipped while painting and fell into Kai’s arms. The moment led to an unexpected kiss, leaving Trina shocked and confused. This surprise connection hinted at a possible new romance, adding more complications to her already messy love life.

Anna vows to uncover the truth

After everything calmed down, Anna met with Jason and promised to find out who set him up. The crime was too perfectly executed, and Cyrus' body had disappeared. Anna vowed to follow every lead and expose the truth before more people got hurt.

The episode was full of twists and tough choices. Drew’s betrayal and Josslyn’s potential sudden exit could shake things up for Port Charles, and big changes are coming.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episode of the show on ABC and Hulu

