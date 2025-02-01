General Hospital recap (January 31, 2025): Dante’s suspension, Ric’s ultimatum, and Cody’s surprising revelation

In an episode of General Hospital aired on January 31, 2025, Dante was put on leave after being blocked from Sam's death investigation. Tensions rose between Ric and Sonny over Ava's custody battle for Avery, with Ric threatening to take the matter to court.

Curtis and Portia had a serious talk at the Port Charles Grill, where Curtis shared his plans to expand Aurora Resorts to Bermuda. Drew continued struggling with the Esplanade project and his issues with the Quartermaines. Lulu and Laura discussed Lulu's complicated feelings about Dante and Sam.

As Sonny and Diane prepared for court, Sonny worried about his family. Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Cody revealed that Sasha was pregnant, and Jason was the father, adding more drama to the ongoing stories.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Friday, January 31, 2025

Portia and Curtis have a serious conversation

Portia and Curtis had dinner at the Port Charles Grill and talked about their future. Curtis shared his plans to expand Aurora Resorts to Bermuda but mentioned he needed a stronger political connection in Washington. He said Nina was helping with that.

Curtis also suggested they take a vacation to Bermuda to relax, but their conversation quickly shifted to more important matters, including family and business.

Ava, Ric, and the growing custody battle

Elsewhere in the General Hospital episode, Ava and Ric argued at the restaurant. Ric, still representing Ava in her custody case, told her he wouldn’t work for free anymore. Ava thought their deal was because of their past romance, but Ric said it was strictly business.

He mentioned their kiss, hinting it might not be over between them, but Ava focused on getting her daughter back. Ric made it clear he was ready to take the case to court.

Lulu's struggle with Dante’s grief

Lulu spoke to her mom, Laura, about her feelings for Dante. She admitted she still loved him, even though things were complicated. Lulu planned to tell him before her coma, but when she woke up, Dante was grieving Sam, which made things harder.

Laura suggested Lulu talk to Dante to know how he felt. Lulu blamed herself for Sam’s death, thinking Dante felt the same. Laura reassured her that she wasn’t responsible and that Dante needed time to deal with his emotions.

Drew, Curtis, and Jordan's tense meeting

Drew was still struggling emotionally and took his frustration out at the gym, where he met Jordan. They talked briefly about his issues with the Quartermaines. Drew vented about their manipulative behavior, but Jordan focused on the Esplanade proposal and what Curtis would do with Aurora Resorts.

Drew said that Curtis could shape the project’s future. When Curtis arrived, they argued, with Drew accusing Curtis of using his political power for personal gain. Curtis warned him that his actions could lose him support in his new congressional role.

Cody's secret: Sasha’s pregnancy revealed

In a shocking moment, Cody told Anna a secret that Sasha was pregnant, and Jason was the father. This information surprised Anna and tied together two big storylines in a surprising way. Cody had kept the secret but couldn’t hold it in any longer after seeing Sasha's struggles.

Anna, wanting to protect her family, was left to process this revelation. The news also raised new questions about Jason’s involvement in the drama surrounding Sasha and the impact it would have on the people closest to him.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

