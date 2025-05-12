“Leslie, you will be missed” — General Hospital fans pay tribute to soap veteran Denise Alexander after she passes away

General Hospital fans are mourning the loss of Denise Alexander, the actress who played Dr. Lesley Webber for nearly five decades. Alexander died on March 5, 2025, at the age of 85, but her death was publicly confirmed two months later. On May 11, her stepson, Anthony Colla, told The Hollywood Reporter that she died of natural causes at the home of a nephew in Boulder, Colorado.

Known for her long-running role as one of Port Charles’ most beloved characters, her portrayal of Lesley Webber left a lasting impression on the soap community. Viewers who watched her through the generations are now expressing their grief online, posting tributes and sharing memories.

“RIP Leslie you will be missed”

This comment expresses farewell to the character Lesley Webber. The viewer emphasizes that her presence on the show will be remembered and missed.

The fans are reacting to the deaths of both Lesley Webber and Monica Quartermaine. The first comment calls for a proper on-screen farewell. The second identifies Lesley as Laura’s mother.

Together, the comments stress the importance of honoring both.

The first comment provides factual clarification about the date of Denise Alexander’s passing. The viewer seems to be informing others in the thread.

How Lesley Webber became a pillar of General Hospital’s core family drama

Dr. Lesley Webber, played by Denise Alexander, was first introduced to General Hospital in 1973 as a cardiologist arriving in Port Charles. Her first major patient was Florence Grey, who immediately set off a chain of events that tied her to the powerful Grey family.

Lesley realized that Florence’s husband, Gordon, was the same professor who had gotten her pregnant years earlier. She had believed the baby died shortly after birth, but it was eventually revealed that her daughter, Laura, was still alive and living with adoptive parents nearby.

Lesley’s journey to reconnect with Laura became one of the show’s key early storylines. Her husband at the time, Cameron Faulkner, tried to stop her from seeing Laura, even going as far as paying the adoptive family to leave town.

When Lesley found out, she confronted him, and during a struggle in the car, Cameron died in an accident. That traumatic event brought Lesley closer to Dr. Rick Webber, who eventually became her second husband.

Lesley’s family life became even more complicated when Laura, as a teenager, accidentally killed David Hamilton, a man who had manipulated both Lesley and Laura emotionally.

Lesley took the blame at first to protect her daughter. Laura later remembered the truth, confessed, and Lesley was cleared. This event further solidified the mother-daughter bond and became one of the most dramatic early plotlines tied to her character.

Her marriage to Rick wasn’t always smooth. Monica, Rick’s former flame, frequently came between them. At one point, Monica told Lesley that her baby was Rick’s, which wasn’t true. This caused Lesley to leave Rick, but they eventually reconciled, adopted a boy named Mike, and welcomed troubled teen Blackie Parrish into their home.

Lesley was presumed dead in 1984 after a car accident, but in true soap fashion, she was later revealed to have been kidnapped and held captive by the Cassadines.

She returned to the show in 1996, alive but traumatized, and began rebuilding her life in Port Charles. Lesley went on to help raise her grandchildren, Lucky, Nikolas, and Lulu, while continuing to support Laura through a string of family crises.

In later years, Lesley played a key role in helping take down Cyrus Renault and was active in hospital board meetings. She even officiated Laura’s wedding to Kevin Collins. Her last appearance came in early 2021. Lesley Webber's decades-long presence shaped the show’s core family and gave viewers some of its most unforgettable moments.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

