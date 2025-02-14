The Bold and the Beautiful recap (February 13, 2025): Carter questions his loyalty as Steffy and Daphne turn up the pressure

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, aired on February 13, 2025, Carter’s determination to keep control of Forrester Creations was tested as multiple people worked against him. Steffy changed her strategy, Daphne played mind games, and Brooke made an emotional plea, leaving Carter at a crossroads.

At the same time, Hope remained firm in her belief that she, Carter, and Brooke were in charge, but Steffy refused to give up. The fight for Forrester Creations became even more intense, with emotions running high and loyalties being questioned. Ridge, still upset over Carter’s betrayal, made a bold decision that could change everything.

Meanwhile, Eric and Taylor debated whether Carter could still be saved. Taylor believed he was close to breaking, while Eric wasn’t so sure. As the pressure on Carter increased, Daphne made another move, forcing him to question his own choices. By the end of the episode, Carter felt more conflicted than ever, and his next move could decide the future of Forrester Creations.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Thursday, February 13, 2025

Eric, Ridge, and Taylor debate Carter’s future

At Eric’s mansion on The Bold and the Beautiful, he, Ridge, and Taylor talked about the ongoing trouble at Forrester Creations. Eric felt relieved that there was no new update about Hope and Carter’s control over the company since it had been the main topic of their conversations.

Taylor told him that Steffy was actively working to take back the business. Ridge hoped for the best but doubted that Carter would give up so easily.

Taylor, however, was convinced that Carter was close to breaking. She believed he just needed the right push to realize the damage he had caused. Eric wasn’t sure that Carter would suddenly feel guilty, but Taylor urged them not to lose hope.

Hope reassures Carter, but doubts linger

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope and Carter met with Brooke to talk about the upcoming jewelry launch. Hope was excited, but she quickly noticed that Carter didn’t seem as thrilled. When she asked him what was wrong, he brushed off her concerns.

After Hope left, Carter sat at his desk, staring at the pictures of the Forrester family. Brooke, who had been watching him, noticed his hesitation. She could tell that he was struggling inside.

Steffy and Daphne change strategy

Meanwhile on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy met with Daphne and thanked her for trying to undermine Carter. However, Steffy thought they needed to change their approach. Instead of using seduction to influence him, she wanted to focus on his integrity, hoping to make him question his own decisions.

Daphne wasn’t ready to give up flirting completely, but she admitted that Carter’s behavior had changed. She was impressed by his success and made it her personal mission to separate him from Hope.

Later, when she visited Carter, she tested his resolve by mentioning her new “spicy” fragrance and subtly flirting with him.

Brooke grows concerned as Steffy challenges Hope

Later in the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope walked into the design office and immediately noticed the lingering scent of Daphne’s perfume. Steffy confirmed that Daphne had been there and used the moment to challenge Hope about the state of the company.

Just then, Brooke arrived and overheard Steffy arguing that Forrester Creations was struggling under their leadership.

Carter’s doubt grows as Daphne pushes him further

Daphne tried to sway Carter by telling him he wasn’t being true to himself. She accused him of letting Hope control him and warned that the takeover could cost him his friends and family. Carter denied it, but her words clearly affected him.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

