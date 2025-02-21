The Bold and the Beautiful recap (February 20, 2025): Finn struggles with the truth while Steffy celebrates Liam’s birthday

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn made a life-changing choice as he prepared to tell Steffy the truth about Luna. Meanwhile, Liam and Steffy shared a heartfelt talk about their past and present. Elsewhere, Bill supported Luna as she struggled with guilt, while Poppy begged Finn to keep their secret.

As Finn battled his conscience, Steffy found comfort in co-parenting with Liam, unaware of the trouble ahead. Bill tried to guide Luna, who deeply regretted her past mistakes. Liam admitted his life hadn’t turned out as he expected but still supported Steffy and Finn’s happiness.

Despite Poppy’s pleas, Finn decided to be honest. He returned home, ready to tell Steffy the truth, but feared how she would react upon learning that Luna, the woman who nearly killed her, was his daughter.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Thursday, February 20, 2025

Finn confronts Poppy about Luna

At the hospital on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn changed his clothes while talking on the phone, when Poppy arrived. He told her he planned to tell Steffy about Luna that day. Poppy panicked and begged him to reconsider, fearing it would ruin his marriage. However, Finn stood firm, believing honesty was the best path forward.

Poppy argued that Finn had avoided the truth for so long because he knew it could destroy his relationship. She insisted that keeping the secret would protect his family, but Finn disagreed. He blamed Poppy for taking away his chance to be a father to Luna.

Steffy and Liam reflect on their past and present

At the cliff house on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy baked cookies while Liam went through their daughters’ schedules. They appreciated how well they co-parented. Liam acknowledged that Steffy almost lost her life because of Luna, and praised Finn for always protecting her.

As they talked, Liam asked if Steffy truly felt safe. She said she did because Finn had always been there for her. The conversation turned emotional when Liam admitted his life hadn’t gone as planned. With Steffy married to Finn and Hope now with Carter, he felt left behind.

Before Liam left, Steffy realized she had forgotten his birthday. Feeling guilty, she stuck a candle in a cookie and sang "Happy Birthday." Liam appreciated the gesture and told her to take care. As he left, he smiled bittersweetly, accepting that Steffy and Finn were meant to be together.

Luna struggles with guilt while Bill offers support

At Bill’s house on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna sat playing cards and fanning herself. Bill told her the air conditioner wouldn’t be fixed until next week, and she joked about escaping to the beach. He quickly reminded her that breaking house arrest rules would send her to jail, and he wouldn’t be able to help.

Luna admitted she sometimes felt like she deserved to be in prison, especially after almost killing Steffy. Bill reassured her that house arrest was meant for her to reflect and grow. She appreciated his support, but guilt still weighed heavily on her.

Finn returns home to Steffy

As Steffy did laundry while listening to music, Finn arrived home. He paused for a moment before stepping forward. They shared a warm embrace, and Steffy told him how much she had missed him. While holding her hand, Finn hesitated as he wanted to tell her the truth.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

