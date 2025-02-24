The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Carter and Hope face a relationship challenge as Finn holds back the bombshell about being Luna’s dad to Steffy

Two of the central couples on The Bold and the Beautiful are on the verge of a relationship crisis as past actions and current sabotage seem to catch up with them, testing their commitment. This is in the wake of Ridge already breaking off with Brooke to reconnect with Taylor.

The past few weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Ridge steadfast in his resolution of dumping Brooke after she ascended the CEO's chair, something he presumed as a betrayal. On one hand, Steffy planted Daphne to break up Hope and Carter, while on the other hand, Finn learned that he was Luna's biological father.

Finn was shown fighting a dilemma between wanting to be honest with his wife versus having a broken marriage at hand. In the end, he decided to start disclosing his secret in parts. Elsewhere, Remy met Bill at the Il Giardino and was tricked by Sheila to work as an AC repair technician at the Spencer mansion, where he spotted and recognized Luna.

Meanwhile, The Bold and the Beautiful continues to present complications and relationship problems in its plot that focuses on the Forrester family's fashion business and its interactions with others. The soap premiered in March 1987.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: The Carter-Hope relationship is in trouble

As The Bold and the Beautiful fans know, Steffy Forrester got her Parisian friend Daphne Rose on board the Forrester Creations' expansion plan as the fragrance expert. But her hidden plan was to employ Daphne to seduce Carter Walton and break up his romance with Hope Logan.

Moreover, Brooke Logan and Daphne managed to make Carter feel guilty of his past action of staging the coup on the Forresters. As such, when Ridge Forrester arrived at the company head office, Carter tearfully hugged his friend, a scene that shocked Hope.

However, when Hope and Ridge got into an altercation, Carter took the side of his lady love since Ridge was calling her names and blaming her. But when Carter suggested that he and Hope apologize to the Forresters, Hope freaked out at the idea of being down on her knees before Steffy.

In the upcoming story arc, Hope will realize Carter's stance has changed. While she may feel she has to protect Carter from the Forresters' manipulations, it will prove an uphill task. Carter, on the other hand, may start to believe Hope used him to get her own dreams. This may bring on cracks in their relationship.

To add to their problems, Daphne may make a bolder move on Carter. If she tries to get close to him, Carter may find her tough to resist. If Daphne makes an intimate move in Carter's office, Hope may walk into it or witness it from outside. This will leave her shaken. Whether she joins the dots to realize Steffy is behind Daphne or not remains to be seen.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Finn is slow to reveal his secret to Steffy

As The Bold and the Beautiful fans saw Finn Finnegan made the difficult decision to spill his secret before his wife at the risk of his marriage. He started to disclose his teenage affair with his adoptive aunt, Poppy Nozawa, on Friday, February 21, 2025.

Instead of blaming her husband for the young intimacy, Steffy Forrester was shocked at Poppy's actions. She sympathized with the 18-year-old Finn and hugged her husband. However, Finn promised to reveal more, warning her that the rest of the story may be unpleasant.

It is expected that Finn will have mustered enough courage by Monday, February 24, 2025, to inform Steffy that he is Luna's father. However, he may decide to delay this part of the story and inform Steffy about Luna's disappearance from the prison first. This would scare Steffy Forrester as she goes back to her moments in the cage where Luna Nozawa left her to die.

As she frets over the whereabouts of the murderer, Steffy may ask Finn about his source of information. As he tells her about his visit to the prison, Finn may need to explain why he was visiting Luna. This may be the cue for the honest husband to come clean about Luna's paternity.

Steffy Forrester is expected to be in denial initially, to which Finn Finnegan may assure her that he took the paternity test twice with the same result. Also, he may emphasize that he plans to find out where Luna went. As anticipated, Steffy will be shaken and may ask for some time alone to process the information.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to catch the upcoming drama as Steffy gets the most shocking revelation of her life while Hope fights to keep her man.

