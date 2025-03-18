The Young and the Restless recap (March 17, 2025): Traci questions Alan, while Phyllis reunites with family

In the latest episode of CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, Alan got nervous when Traci saw a security breach alert on his phone. He quickly lied, saying he feared being hacked. Traci believed him, but his reaction made her suspicious. Alan pushed to speed up wedding plans, suggesting they elope to Paris.

Meanwhile, Phyllis told Daniel and Summer about her and Sharon’s kidnapping. She described the psychological torment and how they had to work together to escape. Though the captor was still free, Phyllis refused to live in fear.

Billy felt guilty for doubting Phyllis before rescuing her. When she asked to restart their business, he hesitated but admitted that her determination was invaluable.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Monday, March 17, 2025

Alan deflects suspicion and rushes wedding plans

At the beginning of The Young and the Restless episode, Traci was surprised to see a security breach alert on Alan’s phone. When she asked about it, he got defensive, grabbed the phone, and claimed he had ignored strange notifications. His nervousness made her suspicious, but she let it go.

Alan quickly changed the subject, suggesting they elope to Paris. Traci considered it, but his urgency made her wonder what he was hiding.

Phyllis recounts her terrifying ordeal

At the Athletic Club on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis was thrilled to reunite with Daniel and Summer, but her recent abduction still haunted her. She described being trapped with Sharon in an abandoned clinic, where they had to work together to escape.

Daniel wondered if the kidnapping was part of a psychological experiment, while Summer feared the culprit was still out there. Phyllis reassured them she had police protection but secretly vowed to find the truth herself.

Billy grapples with guilt as Phyllis pushes forward

Billy felt guilty about how he had handled Phyllis’ disappearance. He told Sally he had removed her name from the company press release, assuming she had left. Though Sally reassured him, he still felt he had let Phyllis down.

When Phyllis arrived at Billy’s, she made it clear that she wanted her life back. She was ready to focus on their business to move forward. Billy worried she was rushing, but Phyllis insisted she needed this to regain control and get over the misery she had recently faced.

Chance searches for clues as Sharon reflects

Meanwhile, Chance and his team kept investigating the kidnapping. At the abandoned clinic, he searched for clues and found a strange device connected to the gas line. It looked like the kidnapper had tried to harm Phyllis and Sharon.

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Sharon shared a quiet moment with Nick. She admitted the ordeal had changed her, making her appreciate daily life more.

Nick asked if she remembered anything useful, but the kidnapper remained a mystery. Their captor had known too much about their past, leading Sharon to wonder if this was only the beginning of something more sinister.

Fans can watch the new episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount Plus.

