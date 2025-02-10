The Young and The Restless recap (February 10, 2025): Claire's plea to Victor and Harrison's joy over Kyle and Summer spending time together

CBS's The Young and The Restless first aired on American daytime television on March 26, 1973, and was created by Lee and William Bell, the famous producer couple. The show is set in the fictional town of Genoa City, Wisconsin, and revolves around the lives and happenings of the members of the Newman, Abbott, Winter, and Chancellor families. The Young and The Restless focuses on themes of business rivalries, romance, family feuds, and scandals and has won awards.

The February 10, 2025, episode of the show shed light on many ongoing interesting storylines. In the recent episode, Claire tried to convince her grandfather to have dinner with her partner Kyle Abbott while Kyle spent time with his former partner Summer, and their son Harrison.

Everything that happened on the February 10, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless

In the February 10, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless, Claire Newman tried to convince her grandfather to have dinner with her and her boyfriend Kyle Abbott. Victor Newman explained why he disapproved of their relationship by saying he disliked that Kyle was not loyal to the Abbott family.

Trending

Victor felt that Kyle left his family and then returned once he realized that he couldn't make things work on his own. While Claire tried to highlight Kyle's caring nature towards her, Victor seemed to be unswayed.

Meanwhile, at the coffee house, Summer Newman and Kyle Abbott were shown enjoying some family time with their son Harrison when he asked his parents to help him make a shoebox diorama as his latest school project. Summer suggested that she could come over and spend the night and the three of them could work on it together as a family and Harrison seemed overjoyed at the thought.

When Kyle called Claire to let her know of his recent engagement due to which he would have to temporarily cancel their dinner, Victor seemed worried for Claire and warned her that Summer would potentially always come first for Kyle. Claire seemed to look at it in another way and suggested that Kyle was responsible and caring enough to make time for his family.

After this conversation, on The Young and The Restless, Claire went to her mother Victoria for help in trying to convince her grandfather that she was making the right decision regarding her relationship. Meanwhile, Sharon Newman went to visit Chelsea, Adam, and Connor with a beautiful blue quilt as a housewarming gift.

When she saw the chemistry between Adam and Chealsea, she suggested whether the two of them were back to being a couple or not and Chelsea assured her that they were only living together as a family for Connor. Sharon shared the recent events in her life and expressed how grateful she was for her family standing by her throughout her ordeal with Jordan Howard and Ian Ward.

Sharon admitted to doing better and said that therapy and being on the right medication had been working out well for her. At the Abbott mansion on The Young and The Restless, Harrison asked Kyle whether he and Summer were just pretending to be amicable for him or not and Kyle reassured his son that they were genuinely getting along well with each other.

Fans and interested viewers can watch The Young and The Restless on CBS and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback