The Young and The Restless recap (February 24, 2025): Audra confesses, Chelsea and Adam try again and Phyllis and Sharon lay unconscious 

CBS's The Young and The Restless first aired on American daytime television in 1973 and was created by the producer couple Lee and William Bell and is set in the fictional Genoa City, Wisconsin. The soap opera has been a fan favorite for many decades and has won innumerable Daytime Emmy Awards. The Young and The Restless intertwines the lives of the Newman, Abbott, Winters, and Chancellor families and centers around themes of love, rivalry, and drama.

Ad

In the February 24, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless, Audra finally confessed her long-kept secret to Nate Hastings, Chelsea and Adam shared how they felt about living together and wanting to give their relationship another chance, and Sharon and Phyllis's disappearance was investigated by Nick, Mariah, Chance, Summer, and Daniel.

Everything that happened on the February 24, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless

In the February 24, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless, Nate Hasting told Audra at the penthouse about how Damian had agreed to give it another shot with Amy. He told her about how Damian was willing to meet and talk to Amy regarding their relationship as mother and son and wanted to heal from past wounds.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Nate told Audra that he felt that it had been Audra's charming self that had made Holden decide to stay back in Genoa City to convince Damian to reconcile with Amy. Amy told Nate that there was another woman in the city who had met with Damian which was probably the reason why he stayed and Nate guessed that it could have been Lily.

On The Young and The Restless, Nate brought up the topic of Holden and Audra's attraction which finally made her open up to him and tell him the truth. Audra confessed that she knew Holden from earlier when she had been living in Los Angeles with Tucker. She had gone on a few dates with him and it had not been anything serious except for the fact that Holden had helped her escape from a dangerous situation involving some music producers.

Ad

Audra told him that the thought of her past with Holden made her spiral about Tucker which is why she had held off on telling Nate for all this while and the couple kissed each other. Meanwhile, at the Newman Ranch on The Young and The Restless, Adam had a daydream about his past with Chelsea and the special moments that the two had shared together.

Ad

Adam told Chelsea how he had loved living with her again and was internally struggling with trying not to fall in love with her again. Chelsea seemed to be alarmed and felt guilty that she had been making things harder for him. Chelsea also admitted how living there made her relive her happy memories with him from the past.

The couple spent time reminiscing about their past and Adam asked Chelsea whether she wanted to give it another chance. She agreed and suggested that they should start slow and begin with a simple dinner. At Crimson Lights, Nick and Mariah seemed to be worried when Sharon did not turn up for a meeting and all her calls went straight to voicemail.

Ad

Chance Chancellor told them about how Phyllis too was missing and Summer and Daniel tried to figure out where she could have possibly gone. Chance discussed how the two of them could have gone missing together while the episode ended with showing Sharon and Phyllis lying unconscious in a basement apartment together.

Ad

Fans and viewers can watch The Young and The Restless on CBS and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback