What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Beyond the Gates (April 28, 2025)?

CBS's new soap opera, Beyond The Gates, created by Michele Val Jean, first aired on February 24, 2025. The show is set in the sprawling community of Fairmont Crest and focuses on the lives of the Dupree family members. Beyond The Gates revolves around themes of business rivalries, family feuds, romantic relationships, and scandals.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming April 28, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates reveal that things will get dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates. Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne will have a tough time trying to get her new client, the homeless woman she wanted to rescue, to trust her enough to take up her case, while Derek Baldwin and Ashley Morgan will have a difficult conversation regarding their agreement to move in together.

What to expect on the April 28, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the April 28, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne's quest to make justice prevail and help out those in need will take the limelight. Spoilers reveal that Naomi will have a tough time trying to get the argumentative homeless woman to trust her.

Recently on the show, Naomi was shown throwing herself right into the case, despite it being dangerous for her. Her husband, Jacob Hawthorne, made sure that he was present at the scene while Naomi tried to speak to the homeless woman to ensure her safety and security. Jacob called Naomi to the scene as soon as a police officer had caught the woman.

In the upcoming April 28, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Naomi will try her best to make sure that she makes the woman as comfortable as she could be in order to make sure that she trusts her enough to talk to her about her life. The two women will talk to each other, and Naomi will try to ease her into lowering her guard.

Meanwhile, Derek Baldwin and Ashley Morgan will have some roadblocks along the way as they try to navigate their new living situation together. Recently on the show, Derek had suggested that he and Ashley move in together since his lease was about to expire. Ashley had agreed, but reluctantly, and did not have a lot of time to consider her decision before jumping into moving in together.

In the upcoming episode, spoilers reveal that the both of them could have a tough time trying to adjust to each other and might also reconsider their hasty decision. Both Derek and Ashley might potentially realize that they have made a mistake.

Lastly, in addition to these developments, Leslie will finally start her plan to ruin Ted Richardson and Nicole Richardson's marriage. Recently, Ted Richardson had paid fifty thousand dollars to Leslie in exchange for her promise that she would keep away from his family members and not spill details about their former affair to his wife, Nicole Richardson.

Leslie had planned to regardless go ahead and reveal everything to Nicole and try to ruin Ted and Nicole's anniversary. Spoilers reveal that in Monday's episode, she will begin her plan of spilling all her secrets regarding Ted and their affair.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

