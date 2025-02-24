What happened between Cyrus and Elizabeth on General Hospital? Plot dynamics explored

ABC's General Hospital aired on American television on April 1, 1963, and has kept fans hooked to its storylines and character arcs. The show was created by Doris and Frank Hursely and is set in the town city of Port Charles, New York. General Hospital focuses on the lives of the members of the Corinthos, Cassadine, Quartermaine, and Spencer families and revolves around themes of business rivalries, romance, family drama, scandals, and feuds.

Ad

In recent episodes of General Hospital, one of the major criminals of Port Charles, Cyrus Renault, who had been wreaking havoc in the city, was finally killed.

However, the moments leading up to his death were tumultuous and uncertain for many residents. He did not go down without a fight and injected Lucky, who is Elizabeth's partner, with a syringe of digitalis.

Everything that happened with Cyrus Renault and Elizabeth on General Hospital

The February 20, 2025, episode of General Hospital was filled with action and danger. In the episode, Cyrus Renault forced his way into Elizabeth's house and demanded answers from her.

Ad

Trending

He asked her why she had been asking around about him and investigating his actions. Elizabeth confronted him about the death of Lulu and asked him why he had killed her.

Ad

Cyrus explained that he wanted to spare her since her health was not improving and decided to make her death as easy and painless as possible by using digitalis. Elizabeth tried to reason with him that Lulu was family and also mentioned how the others that he had killed in Port Charles did not deserve to die.

Cyrus concocted a story about him carrying out the Lord's plans and ensuring that he released all the souls of the sufferers who were God's children.

Ad

Elizabeth asked him why he killed Sam McCall, to which he answered that Sam was the one who made him realize that using digitalis was the right way to get his job done. Cyrus admitted to killing Officer Dex Heller because he had seen him lurking near Sam's room and had almost killed Cyrus, following Sonny Corinthos's orders.

Elizabeth tried to play along with whatever Cyrus was saying in order to save herself from his wrath. She told him that she believed that whatever he was doing for these people was some sort of healing.

Ad

Cyrus tried to prepare her by saying that she would understand why he needed to kill her as well but Lucky came in through the door exactly at that time and Cyrus stabbed him with his digitalis syringe instead.

Ad

Cyrus immediately fled after stabbing Lucky while Elizabeth focused on giving him chest compressions and calling 911 for help. Meanwhile, at the cabin, Josslyn Jacks had been collecting the medical wristbands of every digitalis victim who had been killed by Cyrus. She met with Cyrus in the doorway when he showed her his axe and suggested that she would be his next victim.

Josslyn Jacks bravely pulled out Dex Heller's gun and shot Cyrus Renault in his chest, killing him. He died while telling Josslyn that she would have to deal with the fact that she was the murderer now. Josslyn Jacks called Brennan for help to deal with the situation at hand on General Hospital.

Ad

Ad

Fans and interested viewers can watch the show on ABC Network and stream episodes on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback