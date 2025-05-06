What role did Jen Ray play on General Hospital? Character details explored

The American actress Jen Rays portrayed the character of Chelsea Lambas, a psychic who helps Ava Jerome to connect with her dead daughter Kiki Jerome on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. The character first appeared on the soap opera in 2019 and was last seen in 2022.

Ad

General Hospital tops the list of longest longest-running American daytime soap opera. The series first aired in the year 1963 and has been on the air ever since. The soap opera is set on a fictional island called Port Charles. The plot of the show revolves around the lives of the most affluent families of the island, namely, the Quatermaines, the Spencers, the Webbers, the Cassadines, and a few more.

Here's everything to know about Jen Ray's character, Chelsea Lambas, on the General Hospital

Ad

Trending

Chelsea Lambas comes to Port Charles when Ava Jerome decides to replace her psychic Sibley Gamble with her. She is a self proclaimed paranormal influencer, who could help Ava connect with her diseased daughter Kiki. Chelsea expresses Kiki's thought, she tells that Kiki wants to be left alone. She also goes to the General Hospital, to tell Franco Baldwin, that Kiki has sent a message to him.

She tells Franco that Kiki is happy to know that he has moved on and found happiness. Later, she also mentions not to take "that drive" to which he takes seriously, and avoids getting into cars. However, puzzled Franco goes to Chelsea again to clarify about the drive.

Ad

Later, he finds out that Shiloh and Dr. Arthur Cabot have held his stepson Cameron Webber hostage, and are planning to embed Drew Quatermaine's memory into him via a procedure. Knowing the high risk of the procedure, he volunteers to undergo the procedure himself, as a result, he acquires all the past memories of Drew Quatermaine. There, he understood that by "that drive" she meant the flash drive.

Further, Chelsea interacts with Elizabeth, Franco's wife. Laura Collins and a few more. Ava acknowledges that Chelsea's predictions are correct and that she is an effective psychic. Elizabeth reaches out to her after Franco's tragic death, claiming she was being haunted by his ghosts. However, they were interrupted. Thus leading to the departure of Chelsea Lambas from Port Charles.

Ad

Here's an insight into the life of Jen Ray, the actress from General Hospital

Ad

Jen Ray is an American actress and producer born on January 19, 1970, in Darien, Illinois. She developed an interest in acting from a young age and started by performing in her school theater with the help of her mother. She holds a degree in acting from Northern Illinois University in 1991.

The actor is best known for her portrayal of Nancy Donahue on the sitcom The Middle, which ran from 2009 to 2018. Apart from playing the character of Chelsea on the daytime soap opera General Hospital, the actress has been a part of other projects like The New Normal, A Hollywood Affair, Wake Mrs. Carmody & Mrs. Jellineck, Patricia Heaton Parties, and many more.

Ad

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More