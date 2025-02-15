5 National Signing Day stories that will blow your mind ft. DaVonte’ Neal's signing day drama 

Feb. 5 is the national signing day, marking the start of the regular signing period, which goes on till Feb. 7. During these days, student-athletes sign financial deals with colleges and begin their college athletics journey. The latest edition of The National Signing Day has concluded. Let's look back at the top five National Signing Day stories that will blow your mind.

DaVonte Neal, the recruit who signed three weeks late!

Five-star recruit DaVonte Neal signed his official Letter of Intent to Notre Dame nearly three weeks after the traditional signing day. More than a dozen schools sought out Neal, and he was the last recruit to ink the deal. On Feb 21, 2012, he was supposed to announce his decision. Press, coaches and about 600 kids eagerly waited for Neal to show up. But the wait felt endless, and the kids finally shuffled back to their classrooms.

Eventually, hours later, DeVonte Neal showed up with his father and girlfriend and announced his decision to join Notre Dame. However, the damage was already done. Neal was heavily criticized by the media, with Ahwatukee.com calling him "sad, rude and classless."

Kevin Hart, the recruit who faked his commitment!

National Signing Day brings an adrenaline rush. Athletes, at times, succumb to peer pressure and desperate measures, as seen in Kevin Hart's fiasco. On Feb. 6, 2008, Hart invited journalists and the press, issuing a self-declared press release that he would join the Golden Bears over the Oregon Ducks. Friends, family and students were ecstatic about Hart's commitment to Cal.

But there was a catch! Neither the Oregon Ducks nor the Golden Bears had offered Hart a scholarship. It was all a lie. As Hart confessed later, he had concocted the entire story and lied to his family, coach and high school.

Markish Jones, the recruit forced to switch schools

On Feb 7, 2010, Broome High School's wide receiver, Markish Jones, was all set with his preferred college program. He signed the letter of intent with the Clemson football program but did not fax it. After conversing with Florida recruiters, he switched sides and signed the letter of Intent to Florida State, and this time, he faxed the document.

But there was a catch. The matter went to the National Letter of Intent Service, which ruled that since Jones had initially signed his letter of intent to Clemson, he was legally bound to attend Dabo Swinney's program. As a result, Markish Jones was obligated to join the Clemson Tigers' roster.

Alex Collins, the recruit whose mom stole his letter of Intent and fled.

There have been numerous instances where the athletes and their parents are not in agreement about choosing a program. But you can't get enough of five-star running back Alex Collins' bizarre National Signing Day tale.

On Feb 5, 2013, South Plantation High School's (Florida) Alex Collins was prepared to sign the letter of Intent with Arkansas State. However, as rumored, Collin's mom, Andrea, wanted her son to attend his hometown's Miami Hurricanes. Things escalated quickly after that. According to SB Nation, "Alex Collins' mom confiscated the papers and took off and ran with them."

As per NCAA rules, athletes under the age of 21 must have a parent or legal guardian sign the letter. Collins then had his father sign the letter of intent and joined the Arkansas Razorbacks roster. But, that wasn't all. Displeased with his son's decision, she hired an attorney to "represent the family's interests."

Floyd Raven, recruit, whose mother forged his sign

National Signing Day is full of chaos and unexpected twists and turns. Four-star recruit Floyd Raven's signing day tale had bizarre turns. On, Feb 2, 2011, both Ole Miss and Texas A&M received a signed letter of intent from Raven. However, it was discovered that one of those signed letters was forged.

Ole Miss found the letter illegible and asked Raven for confirmation, but they never received it, as Raven never committed to Ole Miss. He had signed the letter of Intent to Texas A&M and had duly faxed it to them. Raven's mother wanted him to stay closer and forged his signature to send him to Ole Miss. Eventually, Ole Miss voided the letter, and the whole fiasco came to an end.

