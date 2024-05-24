Jarquez Carter College offers: Full list of schools in contention for 4-star DT

A defensive lineman of Jarquez Carter’s talent is sure to be in hot demand. It's not surprising, therefore, that the four-star defensive lineman from Florida has garnered more than two dozen offers.

Ranked the No. 33 defensive lineman nationally by the On3 Industry Ranking, Carter has prioritized six offers, from which he will accept one. The six schools are listed below:

Florida Florida State Miami Ohio State Penn State UCF

Exploring Jarquez Carter’s recruitment prospects

The most fundamental thing Jarquez Carter has going for him is his incredible physique.

He stands six-foot-two and weighs 284 pounds. Another important thing is his athleticism. Carter is a two-sport athlete who also plays basketball, apart from his gridiron prowess. With these basic features, Carter adds a good understanding of the game that has stood him out and attracted the attention of top programs.

This attention has resulted in 36 offers from colleges across the country for the No. 54 prospect of the 2025 class. Carter has received offers from top programs, including Alabama, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Colorado, Duke, Georgia, Indiana, LSU, and Michigan. Despite the array of interests from top programs, though, the level of interest shown by the player has varied.

Although Carter has not been on any official visit yet, he has taken several unofficial visits to a lot of campuses, including multiple visits to some. Florida tops the list of campuses Carter has visited, with 11 between Jun. 2022 and Apr. 2024. He also has an official visit with the Gators scheduled for May 31.

The UCF Knights are another program hot on Carter’s trail. The Knights have had Carter over for visits six times, with an official visit on the books for June 14. Florida State follows closely with five visits, the most recent on March 23. Carter has also paid two visits to Tuscaloosa and to Miami three times.

However, it seems that Alabama’s trail has gone cold, with the latest priority list put out by Carter. Notwithstanding, a visit to Penn State in July is also part of Carter’s summer itinerary.

Jarquez Carter continues to be an important part of the football program at Newberry High School in Florida as he prepares for his senior season. He was fundamental in defense for the team last season, as he garnered 67 total tackles, nine sacks and 37 tackles for loss.