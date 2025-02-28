Laura Govan, the mother of USC commit Alijah Arenas, is well-known for sharing pictures and videos of her children's basketball achievements on Instagram. However, this time, the proud mother of four basketball kids took a humorous turn on her Instagram story.

The former wife of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas shared a video of a sad monkey, pairing it with a hilarious caption:

Alijah Arenas’ mom calls Laura Govan herself “dollarbetic” in a hilarious admission (Image: IG/lauramgovan)

"When my money low I don't feel good..I think I'm a dollarbetic," Govan admitted in a hilarious caption on her IG story.

Govan was also seen with her eldest son at his McDonald's All-American presentation in Chatsworth High School. The video was posted by the popular basketball page, The Hoops Pill, where Arenas was awarded the All-American Game jersey with No. 25 printed on the back.

"Chatsworth High School Hosted The Alijah Arenas McDonald’s All-American Presentation 🍔🍟 Tune In April 1st to see the 5 ⭐️ do his thing in Brooklyn 🎥🏀 @alijah0arenas," the post was captioned.

Govan headed to the comments section to leave a three-word reaction:

Laura Govan comments on Alijah Arenas' All-American presentation at Chatsworth

"He’s so handsome ❤️," commented Laura Govan.

Arenas also gave a speech after receiving his jersey, thanking his school:

"I would like to thank Chatsworth for helping me since my freshman year. It has been a great journey and a great honor to be a part of this community. And to really be a part of McDonald's (All-American Game). That is something special that I will hold dear for the rest of my life," said Alijah Arenas.

Laura Govan reacts to Alijah Arenas' 31-point performance in semifinals

Alijah Arenas dropped 31 points in the 77-47 win against Palisades in the semifinals of the 2025 CIF LA City Section Boys' Basketball Championships on Monday.

Proud mother Laura Govan was elated by her son's performance and shared his highlights, which were initially posted by The Hoops Pill:

Govan reacts to Alijah Arenas scoring 31 points against Palisades (Image: IG/lauragovanm)

"Proud mama @alijah0arenas," Govan captioned her story.

Arenas, who reclassified from the 2026 class to 2025, received offers from top programs such as UCLA, Arizona, Kentucky and Louisville before committing to the USC Trojans on Jan. 30.

He will be joined by four-star recruits Jerry Easter and Elzie Harrington at Eric Musselman's side next season.

