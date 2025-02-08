"Another Tobias Harris": Hoops fans react to 5-star recruit Koa Peat's latest performance for the Perry Pumas

Perry High School pulled off a commanding 66-32 victory against the Hamilton Huskies on Friday, with five-star prospect Koa Peat leading the way. Ball is Life's Instagram post on Saturday featured a brief highlight of Peat's performance, sparking numerous reactions from fans.

Many of the fans focused their comments around Peat's physicality, believing he uses it to his advantage. Some fans even compared him to the Detroit Pistons power forward Tobias Harris.

"So another Tobias Harris." One fan said.

"That ain't Tobias Harris?" Asked another.

"Tobias?" Another asked.

One fan even felt that Peat's physical build was an unfair advantage:

"Bro this is cheat." He said.

According to the post's caption, Ball is Life described Peat as a "big guard," referring to his size. However, not everyone agreed with the label. Some fans felt the description was a stretch, arguing that while he clearly has a physical advantage, being a 6-foot-7, 235-pound player, he's still undersized to qualify as a big guard.

"He's really more of a undersized 4... if he was 6'9-6'10, he'd be the best in the country." One fan said.

"He's almost the most ideal 4 ever at the d1 level. The big guard thing is funny but put some respect on the PF position. The nba game is already terrible enough and fallen so far from real hoops. We dont need five big guards running their rendition of NBA 2k park bc they just shoot step backs and its LAME as hell and weak." Another answered.

However, not everyone saw it that way. One fan pushed back on the idea that Peat is undersized, arguing that his height is perfectly in line with today's power forwards:

"Undersized? On what level? That's literally the average pf height in the nba".

College Recruitment: Where Will Koa Peat Go?

5-star power forward Koa Peat currently holds over 30 college offers, including from top programs such as Arizona, Kansas, LSU, Duke, Michigan, Arkansas and Alabama. However, despite this sea of offers, he's yet to announce commitment to any college program.

According to On3's recruiting prediction, Peat is heavily favored to commit to his hometown team, the Arizona Wildcats, who currently have a 75.8% chance of landing him. Next in line are Arizona State and Texas, who are far behind with a 4.6% and 3.9% chance, respectively.

