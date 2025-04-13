Bill Belichick's UNC Tar Heels secure the commitment of 4-star RB Jaylen McGill

Four-star running back Jaylen McGill gave his commitment to Bill Belichick's North Carolina on Saturday, two months following his decommitment from Rutgers. He announced via a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He wrote:

Ad

“I'M A TARHEEL!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Spartanburg (SC) prospect committed to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in January. However, he withdrew his pledge less than a month later on Feb. 12. He announced his decommitment from the Scarlet Knights on X. He wrote:

“I feel like the lord has called me some place else. I’ve prayed about this decision and reflected on my decision. With that being said I’m choosing to reopen my recruiting back up, and I’m decommitting from the University of Rutgers Thank You@RFootball For The Opportunity!❤️”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

McGill is highly sought-after, with offers from several top programs including South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State and Virginia Tech. Following his decommitment from Rutgers, South Carolina was projected as his favorite destination by Rivals. His commitment to the Tar Heels is, therefore, an upset for analysts who'd seen him headed somewhere else.

However, the decision is not so surprising as he paid a visit to Chapel Hill this spring. He's also visited the Gamecocks and Tennessee.

Ad

Belichick is putting together an impressive recruiting class at North Carolina since he took over after the 2024 regular season. It is his first full recruiting class in college football.

He boasts 13 commitments. These include four-star defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin, three-star receiver O’Mari Johnson, and so on. The class is in the top 25 of the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, standing at No. 24.

Jaylen McGill’s recruitment profile

Jaylen McGill is the No. 6 overall prospect in South Carolina, per the On3 Industry Ranking. He's also the No. 280 overall prospect nationally while he ranks No. 19 among running backs.

Ad

He's a 5-foot-10, 185-pounder out of Mountain View Prep in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He was an important part of the team last season as he ran for more than 1,600 yards and 24 touchdowns. Additionally, he caught 22 throws for almost 400 yards and another seven touchdowns.

With a season more to play in high school, McGill will look to prove himself further before heading to Chapel Hill for college.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More