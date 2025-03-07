"Bill looks genuinely happy": CFB fans react following Auburn commit Shadarius Toodle's visit to Bill Belichick's North Carolina

Shadarius Toodle, a four-star Auburn commit from the class of 2026, is still taking visits despite his commitment to the Tigers. He recently visited Bill Belichick's North Carolina after receiving an offer from them in February.

This was Toodle's first visit to the Tar Heels after his commitment to the Tigers. He pledged his allegiance to the Hugh Freeze-led program on July 24. However, since then, the four-star prospect has scheduled visits to programs such as Georgia, Michigan, Florida and Baylor.

UNC became the fifth team he visited after his commitment to the Tigers, and fans of the program were hyped to see him on the campus. They took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on the linebacker's visit and were encouraged by it.

"Every UNC post Bill looks genuinely happy, it’s pretty damn cool to see," one fan said.

"Surely they can find a nicer room to meet recruits in," a fan chimed in.

However, some fans were skeptical about the visit and claimed that the Tigers wouldn't let Toodle slip through their fingers:

"That’s an Auburn lock," one fan posted.

"So weird to see," another fan wrote.

"This is going to go so badly for North Carolina, I'm not going to lie," a fan tweeted.

Shadarius Toodle is ranked No.140 in the country and is the seventh-best linebacker in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the ninth-best overall recruit from the state of Alabama.

Shadarius Toodle talks about his recruitment after committing to the Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers landed the commitment of four-star prospect Shadarius Toodle in July. However, despite his commitment, Toodle continued his recruitment and visited multiple programs, per 247Sports.

He is also set to visit the Florida Gators on Tuesday and June 6. Toodle has also scheduled visits with programs such as Georgia, Baylor and Michigan. He spoke about these schools in an interview with On3's Chad Simmons.

"All these schools have kept in contact with me," Toodle said, per On3. "I’m looking for how these schools can use me in their defenses, and the academic part as well. That’s important too — and how I feel they can develop me to be the very best athlete and person I could be."

Toodle's visit to Florida on June 6 will be followed by visits to Auburn and Baylor. He has already begun his trip by visiting Bill Belichick's North Carolina on Thursday.

