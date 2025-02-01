"Bro Moore hasn’t even played a snap": CFB fans react to Oregon's Dakorien Moore being named as one of the top 10 WRs to look out for next season

Duncanville High School's wide receiver Dakorien Moore was named in CBS's list of top wide receivers in college football heading into the 2025 season. The list included players such as Jeremiah Smith, Ryan Williams and Jordyn Tyson. Moore made the list despite not playing a single snap at the college level.

CBS Sports shared the list on Instagram and fans were surprised to see the name of the Oregon signee from the Class of 2025 on the list.

Fans shared their views in the comments section.

"Bro Moore hasn’t even played a snap," one fan said.

"How is Moore over Ryan Wingo?" another fan commented.

"Do we even know if Dakorien Moore will be starting? Lanning doesn't start freshman terribly often," another fan wrote.

Dakorien Moore signed with the Oregon Ducks on National Signing Day and will be a part of an elite receivers group that also includes Evan Stewart who was ranked fifth on this list.

"How is Moore on here as 10 when he haven’t played a snap Brandon innis can be 10 and as played college snaps last year," one fan wrote.

"how is dekorien moore at 10 and he havent even played a game in college yet," another fan said.

"dakorian??" another fan commented.

Dakorien Moore was named the Under Armour All-American game MVP

The five-star recruit from Duncanville High School, Dakorien Moore, had a tremendous Under Armor All-American Game in January. He was a huge part of Team Icon's 31-19 victory over Team Unstoppable in Florida.

The five-star prospect finished the game with three receptions for 53 yards and also returned an 83-yard punt for a touchdown early in the game. Moore was named the MVP of the game.

Moore is ranked No. 5 nationally and is the best wide receiver in the Class of 2025, as per On3. He is also the second-best overall recruit from the state of Texas.

