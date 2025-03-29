The 2024-25 high school basketball season is ending, and for some high school prospects like NBA legend LeBron James' son Bryce James, it marks the end of their high school career. Next season, they will move on to college.

Ad

Popular basketball Instagram page Courtside Films shared a post on Saturday asking fans which graduating high school prospects they're most excited to watch at the college level among James, AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and former NBA star Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony.

The post also included highlights of the four players in question.

Ad

Trending

The post attracted several reactions from fans stating their most preferred player. Some fans were, however, of the opinion that James does not belong among the list of elite prospects shown in that post. One fan even said Bryce wasn't going to be playing at all:

"Bryce is not gonna play😭," a fan said.

"Why is Bryce on this list?," another fan commented.

Some fans simply named the players they are most excited to watch of the four:

Ad

"Peterson," one fan mentioned.

"Kiyan ⚡," another fan wrote.

"AJ bout to go crazy. I see him becoming a better version of Jaylen Brown," a fan posted.

Hoops fans react to who among Bryce James, Kiyan Anthony, and two others they will be most excited to watch in college. (Image via Instagram @courtsidefilms)

Some fans, however, preferred other players apart from the four:

Ad

"Alijah Arenas," one fan said.

"Jalen Harrelson," another fan state.

"Koa Peat," a fan wrote.

"The Boozers," another fan added.

Hoops fans react to who among Bryce James, Kiyan Anthony, and two others they will be most excited to watch in college. (Image via Instagram @courtsidefilms)

James ended the season winning a state championship with Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. He will be joining the Arizona Wildcats next season.

Ad

Five-star prospect Koa Peat set to join Bryce James at Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats have made their third recruitment in the 2025 class, with five-star prospect Koa Peat now joining Bryce James and No. 38-ranked forward Dwayne Aristotle.

Peat announced his commitment on the "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday. Speaking to ESPN, he said:

"I chose Arizona, head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff because I know I will be pushed," Peat said. "It's a winning program, and all I want to do is win."

Peat, who is currently ranked No. 9-ranked in the ESPN Top 100, chose the Wildcats over other top programs like Baylor, Houston, Arizona State and Texas, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback