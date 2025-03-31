"Can't wait to see you in Cardinal and gold": USC fans react as Kobe Bryant's nephew Jett Washington shares moment with Lincoln Riley during visit

Jett Washington, a four-star safety from Bishop Gorman High School, is sitting on offers from top programs such as USC, UCLA, Ohio State, Utah, Oregon, Texas A&M, Alabama, Michigan, Washington and Tennessee. The Trojans are one of the favorites to land him.

Washington was at the Trojans' campus on Saturday for a visit. Lincoln Riley and company made a great impression on the prospect as he shared a post about it on his Twitter account.

"Fight On!! ✌️," read the caption of the post.

USC fans were excited with the prospect of Washington playing for the Trojans in 2026. A majority of the fans encouraged the four-star safety as well as the program for their recruitment of the Las Vegas native.

"Can’t wait to see you in that cardinal and gold best saftey in the nation and it ain’t close !!!" one fan said.

"Fight on usc ✌️," another fan wrote.

Jett Washington received an offer from the Trojans on Dec. 18.

"Good looking family. Parents are proud," one fan said.

Jett Washington is ranked No. 35 in the country and is the third-best player at his position in the Class of 2026, according to On3. He is also the best overall recruit in the state of Nevada.

Jett Washington spoke about his visit to the USC Trojans

The USC Trojans hosted the four-star safety and the nephew of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, Jett Washington. It was the 6-foot-4 athlete's first visit since receiving an offer from the program on Dec. 18, as per 247Sports.

Washington spoke about the visit and the program's coaching staff in an interview with On3.

"USC is in my top five right now, and this visit definitely did help them," the defenseman said, as per MSN. "I feel pretty good about the program and where it is headed."

He also shed light on his interactions with the program's coaching staff and praised them after the visit.

"I got to spend a good amount of time with each one of them. It was great being around them," Jett Washington said. "They showed me where I fit in their defense and showed me what they do on a daily basis. They made a great first impression on me. It was better than I expected in terms of my overall experience."

The Trojans' Class of 2026 is ranked No. 1 in the country by 247Sports. They have landed commitments from 17 athletes already and are set to add more going forward.

