On Wednesday, five-star prospect Meleek Thomas shared an Instagram post showcasing clips of his performances on the court. The clip featured him in action across multiple games, scoring, taking on defenders, making plays, shooting free throws, warming up, and even moments on the bench. He paired it with a motivational caption, that read:

"The only time these 🥷's hate you is when you are doing something they can't."

The post caught the attention of a number of high school hoopers, who chimed in with different comments. Among them was former NBA star Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer, who dropped a two-word comment:

"Caption real." Said Cameron, to which Meleek responded with the 💯emoji.

6-foot-7 Notre Dame signee Jalen Haralson and fellow five-star Arkansas signee Darius Acuff also commented on the post:

"Yeaaa Leek." wrote Haralson, to which Meleek replied, "My boy🤞🏾."

"🔥🩸." commented Acuff, and Meleek responded with a 🤞🏾 emoji.

Other high school players and fans chimed in as well:

"Pro." wrote four-star OTE point guard Taylen Kinney, with Meleek replying, "Vice Versa gang."

"Felt that caption 5 🩸." one fan wrote, referencing his No. 5 jersey.

"Keep going 5." Said another.

"Proud of yu🖤." another fan wrote.

"Consistency💪🏾💪🏾." another fan commented, to which Meleek responded, "All that matters."

Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer shares a 2-word reaction to Meleek Thomas' fired-up IG post. (Image via Instagram @meleek.thomas)

Currently ranked No. 10 in ESPN's 2025 class, the 6-foot-4 point guard has been dominant this season. His performances earned him a spot in the McDonald's All-American Game, and he was recently selected for the 2025 Iverson Classic roster.

Meleek Thomas Selected for 2025 Iverson Classic All-American Game

Five-star prospect Meleek Thomas has been named to the 2025 Iverson Classic roster, joining other top-ranked class of 2025 prospects for the ninth edition of the prestigious high school basketball event.

A total of 26 players from the class of 2025 made the roster, including five-star point guard Darius Acuff, No. 2-ranked Kansas signee Darryn Peterson, and Kiyan Anthony, son of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, among others.

The event will take place in Hampton Coliseum on May 3.

