Carlos Boozer's sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer share reactions to Duke signee Shelton Henderson's elite performance at Texas 6A Regional playoffs

The Boozer brothers, Cayden and Cameron Boozer, were quite impressed with fellow Duke signee Shelton Henderson's elite performance at the Texas 6A Regional playoffs. In the semifinal game against Summer Creek on Tuesday night, Henderson recorded 25 points to power Bellaire High School to the championship game.

Ad

SlamHS shared a video clip of Henderson's performance on Wednesday, and it has attracted a number of fan reactions, including responses from the Boozer brothers.

Ad

Trending

"Pro bag," Cayden wrote.

"So toughhhhhh," Cameron posted.

Fellow Duke signee Nikolas Khamenia also dropped a comment, writing:

"SOO PROOO."

Many fans also followed along, dropping different encouraging comments and praise for Henderson.

"He makes it look so easy 😭 Duke got em one," a fan posted.

"I was at the game, and he really is all the hype," another said.

Ad

"This guy is explosive," a comment read.

"Duke got something special OTW," another fan wrote.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer react to Duke signee Shelton Henderson's elite performance at the Texas 6A Regional playoffs. (Image via Instagram @Slam_HS)

The playoff game ended in a 75-66 victory for the Cardinals, which qualifies them for the 2025 UIL Texas Boys Basketball State Championship regional finals against Seven Lakes on Friday.

Ad

Shelton Henderson, a 6-foot-6 point guard, has been a crucial player for the Cardinals this season. He currently averages 19.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

"They see me coming in making an impact as a freshman": Four-star forward Shelton Henderson on his commitment to Duke

Four-star forward Shelton Henderson made the decision to commit to Duke in November. He chose the Duke Blue Devils over 15 other college programs, including UCF, Rutgers, Oklahoma State, Louisville, LSU and Houston.

Ad

Speaking on his commitment to Duke, he said:

"They see me coming in making an impact as a freshman, so that's what I want to do."

While he's clearly anticipating making an impact as a freshman in college basketball, he's currently focused on helping the Cardinals win the regional finals on Friday. His performance has been outstanding for Bellaire this season.

Henderson will be joining five-star prospects Cameron and Cayden Boozer, as well as four-star power forward Nikolas Khamenia, who are also Duke signees.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback