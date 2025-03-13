Arizona target Koa Peat and his Perry high school basketball team have been crowned champion of the 2025 AIA Arizona open-division state championship after defeating Sunnyslope 63-44. This makes it the fourth consecutive state championship that the team has won.

In celebration, the No. 9 ranked player shared a post on his official Instagram page on Wednesday, capturing some moments from the championship game. As expected, the post attracted a number of reactions from fans.

Notably, Chicago Bulls shooting guard Dalen Terry, who is also an alumnus of Arizona, shared a three-word reaction to the post:

"U da 1." he wrote.

Fans also chimed in with mostly congratulatory and positive comments:

"Congrats! Nice job and well done!!" One fan said.

"4X congratulations to you and Pumas." Another fan said.

"Congrats @perry.mbb!! @koapeat - what an impressive 4 years at Perry and just getting started!💪🏾." Another said.

"The greatest to ever come out of AZ." Said another.

"Congratulations the world is yours keep grinding and staying Prayed up 🫡" Another fan wrote.

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Dalen Terry shares 3-word reaction to Arizona target Koa Peat's post following championship win. (Image via Instagram @Koapeat)

Interestingly, Peat wasn't expected to even feature in the playoffs, as he had sustained a fracture to his shooting hand. However, despite the injury, he returned to the team for the semi-final game, where he dropped 16 points. He also delivered 20 points in the championship game against Sunnyslope.

With that win, the Perry Pumas close out the season with a 27-2 record.

Which college programs have the highest chance of landing Koa Peat?

Five-star prospect Koa Peat is one of two top-10 players yet to commit to a college program. The 6-foot-7 power forward currently holds 34 college offers, including offers from top programs like Arizona, Texas, North Carolina, Duke, Kansas, USC, Arkansas and Michigan, among others.

According to On3 predictions, the Arizona Wildcats are currently ahead with a 75.8% chance of landing Peat. Next in line is Arizona State, with a measly 4.6% chance.

