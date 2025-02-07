Former NBA star Trevor Ariza's son, Tajh Ariza reached the 1,000 high school career points milestone on Wednesday. He scored 41 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Westchester to a 75-67 victory over rivals Fairfax. To celebrate the achievement, Tajh shared a post on Instagram, highlighting his standout performance and special moments from the celebration that followed.

As expected, Tajh's post drew numerous reactions from fans, with many flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages. NBA star Chris Paul's son, Chris Paul Jr. also showed love to his fellow high school hooper with a message:

"Congrats brotha." He wrote.

"Congrats Kiddo! 🤩🫶🏾.” One fan wrote.

Fans also filled the comments with praise and encouragement:

"Proud of you, Tajh♥️🙌🔥. One fan said

You're really talented and I love folloeing you Tajh. Another fan said.

"You blessed kid, keep going!!!💯💪🏾. Said another.

"Keep going tajhee proud of u kid ♥️." Another said.

“1k club🥇.” One fan wrote.

Chris Paul's son shares a 2-word reaction to Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza reaching the 1000 points milestone in high school. (Image via Instagram @tajhariza)

Currently ranked No. 8 in the On3 2026 class ranking, Tajh Ariza has been a crucial part of the Comets this season. The team has a 15-9 record and remains unbeaten in the Western Region league.

"I'm Just Carrying the Legacy": Tajh Ariza on his 41-point performance against rival Fairfax

Thanks to a 41-point performance from Tajh Ariza, Westchester High School defeated longtime rival Fairfax on Wednesday in a hard-fought 75-67 victory. Displaying such brilliance against rivals like Fairfax was not only impressive but also a matter of legacy for Tajh, who has a longstanding connection with Westchester and it's history. Speaking on the victory, Tajh said:

"This was big. My dad went here. Watching this atmosphere growing up I used to be up here all the time. My cousin went here. It's just big … It's big. I'm just carrying the legacy. I think we are coming together and we can beat anybody in the City."

The Comets have four games left in the season and aim to finish strong with wins in all of them, particularly in the last game, which is a rematch against the Fairfax Lions on Feb. 14.

