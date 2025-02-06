Colorado enrollee Julian Lewis highlights major signing day recruits out of his high school in Georgia

Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis has shared news of his teammates' college destinations on National Signing Day. The Colorado enrollee shared a picture of four of his teammates from Carrollton High School (Georgia) who sealed their college recruitment on Wednesday on his Instagram story.

They are Landon Wolf for Albany State, CJ Kelley for Miles College, Zion Cooley for East Tennessee State and AJ Cromartie for Florida State.

Julian Lewis' Instagram story

Julian Lewis’ high school career and recruitment journey

Julian Lewis, who was originally the top prospect of the 2026 class, reclassified following his sophomore season. Notwithstanding, he remained Rivals’ top prospect in the class. Lewis’ high school numbers justify his ratings and rankings, as well as the demand for his commitment among top college programs.

The Colorado enrollee was an immediate starter for the Carrollton Trojans’ varsity football team as a freshman. He played in 15 games, leading the previously unranked Trojans to an undefeated regular season and a state championship appearance.

He threw for 4,118 yards and 48 touchdowns that season. The performance prompted Sports Illustrated to describe it as “the most staggering freshman season in Georgia’s robust high school football history.”

Lewis pledged his commitment to USC before his sophomore season, choosing Lincoln Riley’s outfit over offers from Georgia, Ohio State and other leading programs. He ended his sophomore season with 3,094 passing yards and 48 touchdowns, leading Carrollton to an 11-2 record and the regional championship.

His recruitment became interesting in November when he withdrew his commitment from USC, flipping to Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes. It was one of the defining moments of the recruitment cycle, with the other high-profile commitment flipping at the time being Bryce Underwood to Michigan.

Julian Lewis’ signing was a significant move for the Buffs. Shedeur Sanders, who had put in a solid shift at quarterback for the team for two seasons, was heading to the NFL. Lewis was not only a great replacement but also a viable long-term option.

The standout quarterback enrolled at Colorado in December and took part in the Buffs’ Alamo Bowl practice.

