  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • "Dabo & company are cooking": CFB fans react as Dabo Swinney's Clemson secures commitment of 4-star IOL Chance Barclay

"Dabo & company are cooking": CFB fans react as Dabo Swinney's Clemson secures commitment of 4-star IOL Chance Barclay

By Viraj Mali
Modified Mar 10, 2025 19:49 GMT
Oct 12, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Sweeney during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Oct 12, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Sweeney during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

Chance Barclay, a four-star offensive lineman from Orlando, Florida, pledged his allegiance to the Clemson Tigers on Sunday. He chose Dabo Swinney's team over top programs such as Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Penn State, Alabama, Florida State, Auburn and Miami.

Ad

Barclay received an offer from the Tigers in June, and since then the four-star offensive lineman has taken multiple visits to the program. He even received an in-home visit by the Swinney in January. Barclay is set for an official visit to Clemson on May 30.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Barclay's commitment was well received by Clemson fans on social media. A majority of fans are excited with the prospect of landing one of the best offensive linemen from the Class of 2026. Swinney also received praise from Clemson fans for acquiring Barclay.

"Dabo & company are cooking," one fan said.
"Welcome home," another fan commented.
Instagram comment
Instagram comment
"Clemson cooking rn," another wrote.
Ad
Instagram comment
Instagram comment

Barclay became the Tigers' highest-rated commit from the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.

Ad
"Yh chance," one fan said.
"proud of you fam," another fan wrote.
"Dabo is cooking holy," another fan commented.
Instagram comment
Instagram comment

The four-star recruit is ranked No. 233 in the country and is the 17th-best player at his position from the Class of 2026, according to On3. He is also the 34th-best overall recruit from the state of Florida.

Ad

Chance Barclay talked about his commitment to the Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers added the commitment of their 11th 2026 athlete in the form of Florida offensive lineman Chance Barclay. The four-star prospect announced his commitment to the Dabo Swinney-led program on Sunday.

Barclay spoke about his commitment and the reason behind choosing the Tigers over other programs such as Georgia, Oklahoma and Florida.

Ad
"I didn't really plan on committing today," Barclay said, according to Tigerillustrated.com. "But the Lord had different plans. "Every time I visit Clemson, it feels like family. I just haven't stopped hearing great things about Clemson. Not just how they build the football player, but how they build the man."

Clemson's Class of 2026 is ranked No.3 in the country by 247Sports. The Tigers have landed 11 commitments so far, with three four-star recruits, including Barclay, according to 247Sports. The program has extended offers to 66 other athletes from the 2026 class.

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी