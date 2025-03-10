"Dabo & company are cooking": CFB fans react as Dabo Swinney's Clemson secures commitment of 4-star IOL Chance Barclay

Chance Barclay, a four-star offensive lineman from Orlando, Florida, pledged his allegiance to the Clemson Tigers on Sunday. He chose Dabo Swinney's team over top programs such as Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Penn State, Alabama, Florida State, Auburn and Miami.

Ad

Barclay received an offer from the Tigers in June, and since then the four-star offensive lineman has taken multiple visits to the program. He even received an in-home visit by the Swinney in January. Barclay is set for an official visit to Clemson on May 30.

Ad

Trending

Barclay's commitment was well received by Clemson fans on social media. A majority of fans are excited with the prospect of landing one of the best offensive linemen from the Class of 2026. Swinney also received praise from Clemson fans for acquiring Barclay.

"Dabo & company are cooking," one fan said.

"Welcome home," another fan commented.

Instagram comment

"Clemson cooking rn," another wrote.

Ad

Instagram comment

Barclay became the Tigers' highest-rated commit from the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.

Ad

"Yh chance," one fan said.

"proud of you fam," another fan wrote.

"Dabo is cooking holy," another fan commented.

Instagram comment

The four-star recruit is ranked No. 233 in the country and is the 17th-best player at his position from the Class of 2026, according to On3. He is also the 34th-best overall recruit from the state of Florida.

Ad

Chance Barclay talked about his commitment to the Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers added the commitment of their 11th 2026 athlete in the form of Florida offensive lineman Chance Barclay. The four-star prospect announced his commitment to the Dabo Swinney-led program on Sunday.

Barclay spoke about his commitment and the reason behind choosing the Tigers over other programs such as Georgia, Oklahoma and Florida.

Ad

"I didn't really plan on committing today," Barclay said, according to Tigerillustrated.com. "But the Lord had different plans. "Every time I visit Clemson, it feels like family. I just haven't stopped hearing great things about Clemson. Not just how they build the football player, but how they build the man."

Clemson's Class of 2026 is ranked No.3 in the country by 247Sports. The Tigers have landed 11 commitments so far, with three four-star recruits, including Barclay, according to 247Sports. The program has extended offers to 66 other athletes from the 2026 class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.