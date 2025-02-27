“expect Bama to make hard push”: CFB fans react as Elite 2026 Safety Jett Washington boils down his options to 11 schools

Jett Washington, a four-star safety from the Class of 2026 has trimmed his list down to 11 schools. The 6-4 athlete included Georgia, Texas A&M, Alabama, Oregon, UNLV, Texas, Michigan, USC, Notre Dame, Penn State and Ohio State as his top 11 programs.

Ad

Washington has only made one visit so far and is yet to make an official visit, as per 247Sports. He was in Michigan on Sept. 21, 2024, for an unofficial visit after receiving an offer from the program on June 13, 2024.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On3's Hayes Fawcett shared the news of Washington's final shortlist on Twitter and fans were quick to react to the news. Fans of these programs made the case for their team and recruited the safety in their capacity.

"I expect Bama to make hard push at him. This new staff seems to like long rangy players at CB and Safety," one fan said.

Ad

"He knows what’s unfolding in Vegas. Unless he really wants to leave and go experience college life elsewhere, his best choice would be to stay in Vegas," another fan commented.

"He's used to wearing a G on his helmet already. I'm just saying," another fan wrote.

However, according to On3, the UCLA Bruins are the favorites to land Washington. The recruiting website has given the program a 21.9% chance of acquiring the defenseman.

Ad

"Anywhere in the big ten if he wants to compete for Natty’s," one fan commented.

"Alabama suits Jett best," another fan wrote.

Jett Washington is ranked No.24 in the country and is the best safety in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the best overall recruit from the state of Nevada.

Jett Washington talks about his uncle, Kobe Bryant

The four-star safety from Nevada, Jett Washington is one of the best prospects from the Class of 2026. He is also the nephew of former NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Washington spoke about his uncle and called him a "great player."

Ad

"He always made me feel special when I was with him," Jett Washington said in an interview with The New York Times. "Sometimes I feel a little bit of pressure (being his nephew), but my parents make sure I don’t feel it too much. They tell me to just go out there and have fun, don’t try to overthink and just play. My uncle was a great player... He laid the foundation for me."

Bryant played in the NBA for 20 years and was a five-time NBA Champion. He also won the NBA Finals MVP twice and was named the league MVP in 2008.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback