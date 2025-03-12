Fans react to 5-star ATH Brandon Arrington Jr.'s photo with New York Giants CB and USC freshman: "Past, present and future Trojans”

Souther Carolina football fans reacted to a viral photo featuring elite 2026 athlete Brandon Arrington Jr., New York Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, and USC freshman Marcelles Williams.

Taken at a USC event, the image highlights the Trojans' legacy and future. Brandon Arrington, wearing USC gear, is among the program’s top recruiting targets.

Jackson, a former USC standout now in the NFL, completed the trio. Fans reacted enthusiastically, with one posting:

“Past, present and future Trojans✌🏼,”

Another wrote:

“You know where home is!! DBU 🛝🐘🐘.”

Here's how others reacted:

"They are paying the guy on the left over 2 million a year … are they paying you that?," a fan quipped

"You gonna go to usc so you can lose to Washington?," another quipped

"If you want to be developed as a defensive player you play for Dan Lanning and Oregon. Lincoln Riley is not and will never be a defensive coach. The statistics don't lie," a fan remarked.

Arrington, a premier recruit from Mount Miguel High School in Spring Valley, California, is widely regarded as one of the best in the 2026 class. Known for his versatility, he excels at both wide receiver and cornerback.

USC is heavily pursuing Arrington, with the Trojans making his final six schools alongside Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Oregon and Penn State.

According to 247Sports, Brandon Arrington has been refining his pass-catching ability and improving in playmaking after the catch. His official visits include Penn State (May 2), Texas A&M (June 5), Oregon (June 13) and USC (June 17).

Oregon has been aggressive in his recruitment, with coach Dan Lanning and coach Hampton visiting him personally.

“Coach Lanning and Coach Hampton were there for a long time last week and we had a great conversation,” Arrington said to On3.

"Coach Lanning talked to me about them winning games and how they are getting better year by year. We talked about development too and Coach Lanning made me feel very important.”

Brandon Arrington Jr. has established himself as one of the top athletes in the 2026 recruiting class. As a sophomore, he was named California Gatorade Player of the Year in track, winning the 100 meters in 10.33 seconds and the 200 meters in 20.55 seconds.

As per 247Sports, Arrington is a two-sport standout with elite speed, recording personal bests of 10.43 in the 100 meters and 20.76 in the 200 meters. At 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, he has the versatility to play wide receiver, cornerback and special teams.

USC remains a strong contender in his recruitment, alongside Oregon, Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia and Penn State. Speaking to On3 Sports, Arrington revealed his admiration for USC:

“Growing up, I just liked USC,” Arrington said. “I’ve seen their history. I went to Helix and Reggie Bush went to Helix, so I looked up to Reggie Bush. I looked up to Adoree’ Jackson. ... I used to watch them a lot, so they’ve influenced me to always want to go to USC.”

USC holds the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class for 2026, with Oregon close behind at No. 2.

