Four-star legacy WR commits to Mike Elko's Texas A&M to the Class of 2026

Four-star wide receiver Mike Brown, the son of former Texas A&M linebacker Reggie Brown, committed to the Aggies’ 2026 class on Monday. The standout WR from Legacy SSS High School (Texas) chose Mike Elko’s program over schools like Ohio State, Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan and Oregon.

After picking up over 40 offers in his recruitment, Brown felt Texas A&M was the ideal fit under Elko and Texas A&M co-offensive coordinator/ wide receiver coach, Holmon Wiggins. He informed the Aggies' staff of his commitment decision following his visit to the team's first spring practice on Friday.

Elko’s staff had prioritized Brown for over a year, which continued the recruitment momentum.

“I felt really comfortable talking with Coach Elko,” Brown previously told On3. “You can tell that he wants to know about me, not just my game. His coaching staff is top-notch, pro-level. Coach Wiggins shared some real knowledge. It was exciting to listen to; you can hear his passion."

Brown will certainly be a valuable asset for the Aggies next year. He is the No. 46 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 35 recruit in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Meanwhile, Brown Sr. was a first-team All-Southwest Conference linebacker for Texas A&M in 1995 before being selected 17th overall in the 1996 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. His career was cut short after he suffered a spinal cord contusion in the final game of the 1997 season.

Texas A&M's 2026 recruiting class update following Mike Brown's commitment

With his commitment, Mike Brown becomes the third wide receiver in Texas A&M's 2026 class, joining four-star prospects Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams. He also becomes the Aggies' second in-state pledge, alongside four-star running back Jonathan Hatton Jr.

Texas A&M now has nine committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 4 in the nation and No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference. A major positive for Mike Elko this cycle is that all of the commits are four-star prospects, with some having the potential to earn five-star status in the future. They are also trending for some more blue-chip recruits.

