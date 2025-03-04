"Future Canes legend": Miami fans react as 6’8″ OT Ben Congdon commits to the Hurricanes over Billy Napiers' Florida

Ben Congdon, a four-star offensive lineman from Mineral City, Ohio announced his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes on Monday, March 3. He chose the Mario Cristobal-led team over top programs such as Penn State, Kentucky, Maryland, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana and Florida State.

Congdon visited the Hurricanes' campus in Miami on the day of his commitment, marking his second visit this year after a trip in January. The offensive lineman's pledge was well received by Miami fans as they made their feelings known in the comment section of a post shared by the 6-8 athlete on Twitter confirming his commitment.

"future cane legend," one fan said.

"Big-time pickup for the Canes! Congrats @Bencongdon58, can’t wait to see you dominate in Miami!" another fan commented.

A majority of the fan base congratulated the talented offensive tackle and welcomed him to Miami.

"From one Ben to another, Welcome to The U!!!" one fan wrote.

"Welcome to the U!!" another fan commented.

According to On3, Ben Congdon is ranked No. 318 in the country and is the 25th-best player at his position in the Class of 2026. He is also the 17th-best overall recruit from Ohio.

Ben Congdon spoke about the Miami Hurricanes

The four-star offensive tackle Ben Congdon committed to the Miami Hurricanes on March 3 after taking a couple of visits to the program. These visits proved instrumental in developing a good relationship with the program's offensive line coach, Alex Mirabal.

Congdon spoke about the Hurricanes and the program's coach Mario Cristobal and had a lot of praise for him.

"I love Coach Mirabal and Cristobal," Congdon said. "I love the campus. I love how they treat and interact with my family. When the head coach and position coach are recruiting me, they show how much they want you."

He also spoke about his visit to the program in January and claimed that he enjoyed his time with the Canes.

"Miami was amazing. It was great to sit down talk ball and learn from a legendary offensive line coach like Coach Mirabal. Also how beautiful campus and the community."

According to 247Sports, the Hurricanes' Class of 2026 is ranked No.25 in the country. They have landed commitments from five athletes so far and are looking to add more in the future.

