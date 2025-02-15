Ontario Christian and Sierra Canyon, two of the top-ranked girls' high school basketball teams, will be going head-to-head on Feb. 22. The game is more than just a battle between elite teams — it's also a showdown between two of the best female high school players in the nation.

Ad

Five-star sophomore Kaleena Smith will lead Ontario Christian as they take on Sierra Canyon, spearheaded by No. 3-ranked junior Jerzy Robinson. As the 2025 CIF Southern Section Girls' Basketball Championships approach, fans are already buzzing with excitement for this highly anticipated matchup.

Ad

Trending

Overtime Select previewed the game on their Instagram page on Thursday, sparking a flurry of comments from fans eagerly anticipating the showdown between Kaleena Smith and Jerzy Robinson:

"Get the popcorn🍿🍿," one fan said.

"They both tuff!! EYBL vs 3SSB," said another.

"Jerzy and K will both do numbers but the trio on Ontario Christian are tuff🔥," another fan said.

"Smoke!!!!! Let's goooo," another wrote.

Ad

Some fans, unaware of the game's schedule, were asking when it would take place:

"When is it & can it be watched online?" one fan asked.

"WHEN!!!" asked another.

"Get the popcorn," Hoops fans react to the upcoming match between elite high school hoopers Kaleena Smith and Jerzy Robinson. (Image via Instagram @overtimeselect)

Both teams currently hold a 25-1 record and will play two more games each before their highly anticipated encounter. Ontario Christian will face Sage Hill and Bishop Montgomery, aiming to extend their winning streak to 13 games.

Ad

Meanwhile, Sierra Canyon is riding a 20-game winning streak and will also take on Sage Hill and Bishop Montgomery, hoping to secure two more victories before the epic showdown with Ontario Christian.

Kaleena Smith, Jerzy Robinson, and Five Other Top-Ranked Prospects Named Naismith Trophy Semifinalist

The 2025 Jersey Mike's Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year award semifinalists have been announced, with both Kaleena Smith and Jerzy Robinson among the contenders. Eight top-ranked girls' high school basketball prospects are in the running for the prestigious award.

In addition to Smith and Robinson, the list includes No. 1, 2 and 3 ranked seniors Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts and Jasmine Davidson, as well as five-star juniors Oliviyah Edwards, Kate Harpring and Saniyah Hall. Notably, Kaleena Smith is the only sophomore to receive a nomination.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback