Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas impresses with 21 points and eight rebounds vs Fairfax

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, had another impressive performance on Wednesday, scoring 21 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out two assists to lead Chatsworth to a 62-51 victory over Fairfax.

SLAM HS shared a brief highlight of Arenas’ performance on Instagram, featuring him making plays, scoring and knocking down 3s.

Apart from Arenas, 6-foot-3 senior V’Elijah Miller also contributed 14 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in the win. Sophomore point guard Tekeio Phillips added 13 points, two rebounds and three assists.

Arenas has been a key player for the Chancellors this season, averaging 30.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.2 steals per game while leading them to a 22-7 record.

With the victory over Fairfax, Chatsworth extended its winning streak to 10 games. The win also secured the team a spot in the semifinals of the 2025 CIF LA City Section Boys’ Basketball Championship.

The Chancellors will look to keep their momentum going when they face Palisades in the semifinal on Monday. If they win, they will take on either Cleveland or Westchester in the championship final on Feb. 28.

Gilbert Arenas discusses son Alijah Arenas' college decision

Five-star prospect Alijah Arenas recently announced his commitment to USC, and his father, Gilbert Arenas, credited the decision to the Trojans’ new head coach, Eric Musselman. According to him, no five-star prospect wanted to join USC until former coach Andy Enfield was fired.

Speaking to former two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis, Arenas said:

"No five-star wanted to go to USC until he (Enfield) got fired."

Gilbert also elaborated on why his son chose USC over other high-profile programs. He argued that playing for a star-studded team can hinder a player’s individual development, even if the team wins a lot of games.

"The group gets a 30-0 record, but the players themselves never learned how to go balls to the wall, never learned how to take over games (and) how to hang on to wins! Hence why they all become role players never stars."

Alijah Arenas will join four-star guards Elzie Harrington and Jerry Easter, who have also committed to the USC Trojans.

