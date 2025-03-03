"Go to Boulder, get that Heisman": Fans react to Colorado's latest recruiting links with five-star WR Cederian Morgan

Deion Sanders and his Colorado coaching staff have made five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan a priority target for their 2026 recruiting class. The standout from Benjamin Russell High School in Alabama has scheduled his official visit to Boulder for May 9-11.

“I’m looking forward to meeting their coaching staff & feeling their energy," Morgan told On3. "They are sitting as one of the tops in my recruitment.”

Colorado fans are excited about the possibility of adding another star playmaker, especially after two-way standout Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in the 2024 season. With Morgan potentially joining the Buffaloes, many are already envisioning him as the next big star in Boulder.

"Go to Boulder, get that Heisman," a fan wrote.

"Uh oh Colorado takeover coming," one wrote.

"Come on home to Boulder. We are different. Make yourself a household name. #SkoBuffs," one wrote.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Morgan recorded 70 receptions for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns. He won’t be making the trip to Colorado alone, as four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews is also set to visit the school from May 9-11:

"That’s 2 top WR’s that the Buffs are bringing in 🔥," one wrote.

"9-11 gon be a good weekend," one wrote.

The Buffaloes have already secured a major piece for their future offense, landing five-star quarterback Julian Lewis in the 2025 class. If Morgan or Mathews commits to Colorado’s 2026 class, it would be another major boost to their receiving corps.

"Come home and play wit juju 🦬🦬🦬🦬," one wrote.

Colorado’s 2025 recruiting class has already loaded up on offensive talent, with blue-chip wide receivers Quentin Gibson, Adrian Wilson and Quanell Farrakhan Jr. However, the Buffaloes are still seeking their first commitment in the 2026 cycle.

Besides Colorado, which schools Cederian Morgan will officially visit?

Cederian Morgan has set his official visits for Georgia on May 16, Clemson on May 30, Florida on June 6, Auburn on June 13 and Alabama on June 19. While many expect him to stay in-state and choose between Auburn and Alabama, his recruitment remains open.

In an interview with On3’s Chad Simmons last fall, Morgan made it clear that location would not be a deciding factor, which keeps programs like Colorado in the mix.

“I don’t care if I stay in state or go out of state," Morgan said. "I am going to take my time, sort things out and see where I need to be."

Morgan is the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 2 recruit in Alabama, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

