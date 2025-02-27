“Go Irish” “GBO”: CFB fans react as 4-star RB Jonaz Walton gears up to visit Notre Dame, Tennessee and more

Four-star running back from the Class of 2026, Jonaz Walton, received offers from some of the best programs in the country. The Carrollton, Georgia native is sitting on offers from schools such as Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Notre Dame among others. The four-star prospect is still receiving offers with the latest coming from the Oregon Ducks on Feb. 23.

Ad

Walton is set to take official visits in the upcoming weeks, according to On3's Chad Simmons. On3 Recruits' X handle shared a post about Walton's upcoming visits to Florida (March 13), Alabama (April 4), Tennessee (April 7) and Notre Dame (April 8).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on Walton's visits. A majority of them were hyping their teams and trying their best to recruit the talented running back.

"Gators on top," another fan commented.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have the second-best odds of landing the four-star running back, as per On3. The Bulldogs are the favorites with a 26.9% chance of acquiring the 5-9 athlete.

Ad

"ND is RBU," another fan commented.

Jonaz Walton is ranked No. 116 in the country and the 11th-best running back in the Class of 2026, according to On3. In addition, he is Georgia's 14th greatest overall recruit.

Jonaz Walton included the Fighting Irish in his top 10 earlier this month

The Fighting Irish are set to host four-star running back Jonaz Walton on April 8, 2024. The Marcus Freeman-led side made the rusher's top 10 and is one of the early favorites to land him, as per On3.

Ad

The recruiting website has given the Fighting Irish the fifth-best odds of landing the four-star recruit behind Georgia, Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee. Walton spoke about the program's former running backs coach Deland McCullough and claimed that he visited the school for him.

"I wanted to visit because of him — just how he’s talked about the place as well as the person he is," the running back said, as per On3. "I could just see the things he was saying were true. I saw that today. But just him — he attracted me to visit — as well as their recent success in football. They’ve always been a pretty good program, honestly, as well as academically. So, I had to see it for myself."

Notre Dame's Class of 2026 is ranked No. 8 in the country with seven commitments, as per 247Sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.