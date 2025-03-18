"Greats around Greats": 5-star ATH Brandon Arrington Jr. shares photo with Olympic gold medalist Masai Russell

Brandon Arrington Jr., a five-star cornerback from La Mesa, California, is one of the best prospects in the Class of 2026. He is already making a name for himself and linked up with Olympic gold medalist, Masai Russell.

Arrington shared a few pictures of a Nike shoot on Instagram that also included the 24-year-old track star who won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 100-meter hurdles. The shoot also included Georgia commitment Le'ezra Brown and track athlete Jayden Horton-Mims.

Arrington also shared the picture of him and Russell on his Twitter account.

"Greats around Greats," the five-star corner wrote in the caption.

Masai Russell attended Bullis School and Kentucky. She graduated from Kentucky in 2023 and is already an Olympic champion.

Brandon Arrington Jr., on the other hand, is the 12th-best overall recruit in the country and is the best cornerback in the Class of 2026, according to On3. He is also the second-best overall recruit from the state of California. The five-star prospect is one of the most heavily recruited prospects in the country and is currently sitting on more than 40 college offers.

Brandon Arrington Jr. set to visit Oregon in June

Brandon Arrington Jr., a five-star defensive lineman from Mount Miguel High School, is set for an official visit to Eugene on June 13. He will also visit Texas A&M and USC in June, as per On3.

Arrington spoke about Ducks coach Dan Lanning's visit to his high school in an interview with On3.

"Coach Lanning talked to me about them winning games and how they are getting better year by year," Arrington said. "We talked about development too and Coach Lanning made me feel very important.

"Oregon could be one of those schools on top of my list, I believe. Oregon gets people to the NFL, and they have been winning consistently the last few years. Those are some things I like about Oregon."

The Ducks' Class of 2026 is one of the best in the country. It is ranked No.3 in the country by 247Sports. Lanning and company have landed nine commitments from the class and will hope to acquire the five-star cornerback from California.

