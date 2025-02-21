"He ain’t going to usc Gilbert son don’t pass": Hoops fans react to 5-star Jason Crowe Jr.'s list of visits ft. USC's Eric Musselman

Inglewood Sentinels star Jason Crowe Jr. is one of the most coveted recruits from the Class of 2025. The five-star guard is not expected to decide which school he will go to for college yet, but On3's Joe Tipton reported on Thursday that Crowe has already met with several college coaches this season.

Tipton revealed that Jason Crowe Jr. has already had meetings with USC's Eric Musselman, Kentucky's Mark Pope, and Arkansas' John Calipari. He also reported that Crowe has already met with assistant coaches from Oregon, LSU, UCLA, Michigan, Georgia Tech, and Washington.

This report of the Inglewood star already having met with three high-profile coaches and several assistants had fans talking. Many speculated that he may not choose USC because of USC commit Alijah Arenas being accused of being a ball hog.

"He ain’t going to usc Gilbert son don’t pass for sh*t." one fan noted.

"Such a weird circle 😂 literally all have ties to each other," another commenter pointed out.

"Stay home and be a Trojan ✌🏾," one USC fan commented.

Meanwhile, others were pointing out the relationship between Jason Crowe Jr.'s father, former NBA player Jason Crowe, and Kentucky assistant coach Jason Hart, being the reason why the five-star is a Wildcats lock.

"Kentucky lock. Hart is childhood best friends with his dad," another person noted.

"That’s a cat," said one Kentucky fan.

"Jason’s Dad and Jason Hart have a bond like none other this is a UK lock," one Wildcats fan pointed out.

Jason Crowe Jr. is the No. 7 overall prospect from the Class of 2026, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also ranked the No. 3 shooting guard and the No. 4 player from California in his class.

Which school has the highest chance of recruiting Jason Crowe Jr.?

Because he is a top 10, five-star recruit, many schools are doing their best in recruiting Jason Crowe. However, this raises the question of which schools actually have a big chance of recruiting him.

According to On3, teams based in Southern California near his hometown of Inglewood have the highest chances of recruiting Jason Crowe Jr. The school with the highest chance to do so is Eric Musselman's USC Trojans at 54.7%.

This is a much higher chance than the school at second place, which is UCLA with just a 4.3% chance despite also being in Southern California. In third is another SoCal school in California State University-Long Beach with a 3.7% chance. The highest non-SoCal school is Georgia Tech with 3.1%.

