"He beat everybody": Hoops fans share their reaction to who should win the Naismith High School POY among Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and others

Darryn Peterson is among the five finalists for the 2025 Jersey Mike's Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year award have been announced. He joins other top-ranked seniors in Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, Nate Ament, and Darius Acuff.

Slam HS shared an Instagram post on Thursday, asking fans for their pick to win the prestigious award.

As expected, fans quickly jumped into the comments to make their case for who they believe deserves the award. Some fans believe No. 2 ranked Prolific Prep star Darryn Peterson was the most deserving of the award:

"Gotta be darryn he beat everybody and beat aj twice." One fan said.

"Should be DP, his stats are better and playing more winning basketball, but AJ that." Said another.

"Between DP and AJ and DP has out performed him and beat him twice if it doesn't go to bucket jones they are robbing him." Another fan said.

Some fans were of the opinion that the award should go to No. 1 ranked Utah Prep star AJ Dybantsa:

"ngl gotta be AJ he played the best comp i get DP gave him the work but comon now." One fan said.

"Aj 100% he's the best hooper in the country." Said another.

Some fans also believe that No. 5 ranked IMG Academy star Darius Acuff should win the award:

"Darius Acuff his putting up amazing numbers for IMG and he's playing against better competition." One fan said.

"Acuff jr easy." Said another.

Many more fans shared their picks, but Darryn Peterson's name came up the most. Peterson has been quite impressive this season, averaging 23.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.9 steals per game.

Other contenders for this award have equally been impressive this season, but at the end of the day, there can only be one winner. Fans will get to know on March 7, when the 2025 Naismith Award winners will be announced.

"It was the coaching of Bill Self": Five-star Kansas Signee Darryn Peterson on why he chose the Jayhawks

Five-star prospect Darryn Peterson will be representing Kansas at the college level next season, having signed up for the program in November. The No. 2 ranked Prolific Prep star chose the Jayhawks at the expense of other top programs like Ohio State, Kentucky, Michigan, Arkansas, and Louisville, among others.

Peterson acknowledged that his decision was a tough one and has attributed his choice to several key factors, including coaching. Speaking to ON3, he said:

"This was a very hard decision. Ultimately, it was the coaching of Bill Self and the culture of their program. My heart and gut were with Kansas. I will have the opportunity to play right away as a freshman, prepare for the draft and be dialed into winning. I won't look back or ahead. I will be dialed in when I am there."

Alongside Peterson, four-star prospects Jaden Nickens and Samis Calderon will also be joining the Jayhawks next season.

