“He knows what it takes to get to the next level”: Oregon State WR target Cynai Thomas shares thoughts on coach Pat McCann and more

Three-star wide receiver and top Oregon State target Cynai Thomas described his relationship with the program and Beavers wide receivers coach Pat McCann in an SI.com story published Tuesday.

“I’ve been around the Beavs for years now," Thomas said. "My brother (Skyler Thomas) plays at Oregon State. Corvallis is a great city with amazing people and crazy fan base. They love the Beavs. Coach Pat is a down-to-earth dude. He knows the game, and he knows what it takes to get to the next level.”

Thomas, a product of Archbishop Riordan High School in Atherton, California, is one of the Golden State's most prolific receivers. He has more than 20 college offers on his table. However, he has trimmed down his options to just five programs: Boise State, Arizona State, Oregon State, Utah and Washington.

When is Cynai Thomas set to announce his commitment?

Cynai Thomas has set a date to announce his commitment: March 16 in memory of his great-grandmother.

Even on his five-school shortlist, Thomas is less inclined towards two of the five schools. In addition to Oregon State, he told si.com that Arizona State and Washington are his priorities now.

Talking about Arizona State, he said:

“I’ve never been to Arizona before, but I hear nothing but great things about it. Hines Ward is one of the greatest wide receivers of all time. He’s a smart guy who’s been to the biggest stage of them all. Talking to him was awesome because I felt like a better football player after.”

He also had high praise for Washington, describing the Huskies fanbase as awesome:

“Coach (Kevin Cummings) is a great dude who knows his stuff about wide receivers. I’ve built a great relationship with him, and he’s one of my favorite people.”

Cynai Thomas, who is 6-foot-3, 170 pounds, is the No. 57 receiver prospect in his class, ranking No. 39 in the Golden State, per 247Sports. Over the past two seasons, the standout has compiled 88 receptions for 1,406 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The Oregon State Beavers are the favored program to land the wide receiver. One of the factors they have in their favor is the link Thomas has with the program in his brother Skyler Thomas, a defensive back for the Beavers.

