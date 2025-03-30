"Houston stacked': Hoops fans react as top 2025 class recruits head to Big 12 powerhouses

Seven of ESPN's top 20 prospects in the class of 2025 are committed to Big 12 teams, including three headed to Houston. SportsCenter Next's Instagram post on Thursday highlighted these seven recruits and their college commitments. The post has sparked several reactions from fans.

Some fans reacted to the fact that the Cougars have secured three top 20 players:

"Houston stacked." One fan said.

"Houston gone be a problem😂." Another fan said.

"No reason why Houston shouldn't run the big 12." Another said.

"Houston better win it next year." Said another.

"Houston loaded and they still should have some older experienced talent on the roster." Another fan said.

"Way to lump in the big 12 with Houston cleaning up! Everybody else has 1, Houston got 3 😂." Said another

Some fans believe the Big 12 is the best conference right now, which explains the amount of talent it's attracting:

"Well yea, it's the best conference." One fan said.

"Best conference!!👏👏." Said another.

"BIG 12 spending that BIG." Another fan said.

"Big 12 produces pros." Another said.

Specifically, the three Houston signees include five-star prospects Chris Cenac Jr., Isiah Harwell, and 6-foot-2 point guard Kingston Flemmings. The other four include top-ranked prospects AJ Dybantsa, who committed to BYU; Darryn Peterson, who is headed to Kansas; Koa Peat, who just committed to Arizona; and five-star forward Tounde Yessoufou, who is committed to Baylor.

Five-star prospect Chris Cenac addresses why he chose Houston

Five-star prospect Chris Cenac Jr., ranked No. 6 in the ESPN Top 100, made his commitment to Houston last November. He chose the Cougars over other top programs like LSU, Baylor, Kentucky, Auburn, Arkansas, and Tennessee. Following his commitment, Chris gave reasons for his choice, saying:

"I want to go to a winning program and produce to help them win even more. At the same time, they can help me develop my game for the next level after Houston. I know Coach Sampson is going to coach me hard. I want that and I need that."

Cenac is currently the Cougars' highest-ranked recruit in the modern era. He will join the Cougars alongside No. 13 ranked Isiah Harwell, No. 20 ranked Kingston Flemmings, and four-star guard Bryce Jackson.

