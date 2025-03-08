Iowa Hawkeyes signee Addie Deal shines in the playoffs with a dominant performance against Bishop Montgomery

Five-star Iowa Hawkeyes signee Addie Deal was in her element on Wednesday, dropping 27 points, six assists and seven rebounds to lead Mater Dei to a 74-60 win over Bishop Montgomery in the first round of the 2025 CIF State Girls Basketball Championships.

Mater Dei had already beaten Bishop Montgomery earlier in the season, and Wednesday's matchup was no different. Despite coming off a loss to Etiwanda, the Monarchs were still favored against the Knights, and they delivered another routine win.

With that result, Bishop Montgomery is now down to a 22-6 record this season. Mater Dei, on the other hand, is now up to 29-3 and proceeds to the regional semifinals of the CIF State Girls Basketball Championship, which takes place on Saturday. The team will be getting a rematch against Etiwanda.

If Mater Dei wins, it'll take on either Ontario Christian or Sierra Canyon in the Regional finals on March 11. Addie Deal has been a key player all season, and the Monarchs will rely on her to step up in these crucial games.

Which other college programs were in the race to recruit Addie Deal?

Five-star prospect Addie Deal chose the Iowa Hawkeyes over 27 other college programs. This includes top programs like LSU, Arizona, USC, California, Iowa State, Stanford, Tennessee and Alabama, among others.

Ranked No. 18 in ESPN's 2025 class, Deal is Iowa's highest-rated recruit since Caitlin Clark in 2020. Addressing comparisons to Clark, she said:

"There are high expectations, but I'm not seeing it as pressure and I'm not stressing. I'm just using it as motivation. Honestly, I'm just so excited and ready to be on that court and play."

According to Deal, her goal is to win a title with the Hawkeyes, and she's willing to make that happen at any cost:

"My goals at Iowa are to win the Big Ten conference play and tournament. And then, of course, the dream goal is winning March Madness. I am willing to do anything to help the Iowa Hawkeyes win."

For now, Deal is focused on the CIF regionals, hoping to lead Mater Dei to a title despite strong competition from favourites like Ontario Christian.

