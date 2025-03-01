MaxPreps has announced the five finalists for the 2024-25 boys basketball National Player of the Year, featuring AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, Nate Ament and Brayden Burries.

The news was shared on their official Instagram page on Friday and has attracted different reactions from fans, with many making a case for their favourite player to win the award.

Some fans believe that Prolific Prep star and Kansas signee Darryn Peterson should win the award:

"It's Peterson, let's be real. Doesn't mean he's better than AJ but stats don't lie and he played elite comp," one fan said.

"everybody want darryn to win anyway," said another.

"Peterson has put up the best numbers and beat the best comp. AJ the better player but Peterson deserve the award and he beat aj team in they hth and dropped 60," another fan said.

Some wanted No. 1 ranked BYU signee AJ Dybantsa to win, while others were in support of Duke signee Cameron Boozer:

"Aj winning that 💯," one fan said.

"Cameron Boozer without a doubt," said another.

Fans also supported five-star shooting guard Brayden Burries:

"Gotta be @braydenburries0! Been seeing him put up numbers on a national schedule and win. Also, does same in Cali which has top tier talent. These other guys got good stats but ain't winning or played as tough of schedule all year," one fan said.

"The boy Brayden Burries is going pretty nuts lets show him some love," wrote another.

"It's Peterson let's be real": Hoops fans react to Boys National Player of the Year finalists ft. AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer. (Image via Instagram @maxpreps)

The award is set to be announced on Apr. 8.

MaxPreps Unveils Five Finalists for the 2024-25 Girls Basketball National Player of the Year Award

The five finalists for the MaxPreps 2024-25 Girls Basketball National Player of the Year Award have also been announced. The list includes top-ranked seniors Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts and Jazzy Davidson. No. 1-ranked junior Saniyah Hall and elite sophomore Kaleena Smith complete the list.

This is the same set of finalists for the 2025 Naismith Player of the Year award, which is scheduled to be announced earlier on Mar. 7.

