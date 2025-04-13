"It’s a phenomenal program with a culture I love": Four-star IOL high on Sherrone Moore's Michigan, locks official visit

Michigan associate coach Biff Poggi offered four-star interior offensive lineman Leo Delaney his first scholarship and shares a long-standing relationship with him. Over the weekend, the 2026 class recruit visited Ann Arbor to check out Sherrone Moore's Wolverines and had a great experience, with plans to return for an official visit in June.
"Sat in position meetings, saw practice, talked to players and coaches," Delaney told UM recruiting insider Aidan Sen on Wednesday. "It’s a phenomenal program with a culture I love, and I can’t wait to return."
In an interview with On3, Delaney described the visit as "about as good of a trip as you can ask for."
He received Michigan's offer on March 12, 2024, and has made several trips to campus. As early as November, Delaney said the Wolverines were ranked "extremely high" on his list.
Delaney is the No. 7 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 9 prospect in North Carolina, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He plays at Providence Day School (North Carolina), the same high school as the Wolverines quarterback Jadyn Davis and wide receiver Channing Goodwin.
If Delaney commits to UM, he will join four-star prospect Bear McWhorter in the interior offensive lineman room. The Wolverines have three committed players in the 2026 class.
Michigan is trending for Leo Delaney's commitment
On Tuesday, Ethan McDowell of On3 predicted that Michigan would land Leo Delaney, with the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine giving the Wolverines an 82.0% chance. Brice Marich from 247Sports also forecasted Delaney choosing Michigan.
Barry Delaney, Leo’s father, told On3 that Michigan is “more than a contender.”
“We love it here,” Barry said. “It feels like a great environment for any young person to grow and prepare for adulthood. When it comes to football, the combination of top-tier academics and elite competition is something you don’t often find.
“As for Michigan, everything about it seems nearly perfect.”
However, UM will face strong competition from Tennessee, which received a crystal ball prediction from Anna Adams of 247Sports. Clemson is also in the mix, holding a 7.7% chance of landing Delaney.