Jerzy Robinson, the No. 3 ranked player in the 2026 Class and combo guard, was impressed by fellow Sierra Canyon Boys' Basketball Team after their 65-54 win over Heritage Christian on Friday in the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships (California).

The game saw impressive performances from Bryce James' teammate Maxi Adams who scored 17 points. Bryce Cofield recorded a double-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists while Gavin Hightower had 13 points.

Robinson shared an Instagram story to commend the team's comeback win with a two-word reaction.

"yeah boyz," she wrote.

Jerzy Robinson shares 2-word reaction as Bryce James' Sierra Canyon pulls off a comeback victory in the playoffs (Image: IG/jerzyrobinson)

The original post by the famous basketball page Bleacher Report Hoops shared the highlights of the game that saw Sierra Canyon come back from a 16-point deficit in the second half.

"Sierra Canyon was down 16 in the second half to a tough Heritage Christian squad but went on to win 65-54 😈 They take on St. John Bosco next week 🔥," the post was captioned.

After victories against Redondo Union on Tuesday in G10 and over Heritage Christian in G12, the Trailblazers will now lock horns with St. John Bosco in G13 on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the 6-foot-1 combo guard, Jerzy Robinson reached an impressive career milestone. While leading her team to an 89-45 victory against the Louisville Royals, Robinson recorded her 2,000th high school career point on Feb. 4.

Jerzy Robinson and the Sierra Canyon Girls' Basketball team will commence their 2025 CIF Southern Section Girls' Basketball Championship journey on Saturday against Bishop Montgomery. Robinson has led her school to a 10-0 record in the Mission League and 25-1 overall.

Which programs are catching Jerzy Robinson's attention?

As many as 18 programs are interested in signing the combo guard, according to On3. These include top programs such as Oregon, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Arizona, among others.

However, while speaking to On3, Robinson pointed out UConn, South Carolina and LSU.

“Their offensive play style, how we’re doing in tournaments and coaching,” Robinson said in June, via On3.

"Other players that are coming in, but also the support system and building me as a woman in this world. I want faithful people and a faithful organization.”

Which program do you think Robinson will choose?

